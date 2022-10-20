Submit Release
BRT Apartments Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

/EIN News/ -- GREAT NECK, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT APARTMENTS CORP. (NYSE:BRT), a multi-family real estate investment trust with properties located primarily in the Southeast United States and Texas, today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2022 after the market close on Monday, November 7, 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial results with investors and other interested parties at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The call will be hosted by Jeffrey A. Gould, Chief Executive Officer. To participate in the conference call, callers from the United States and Canada should dial 1-877-300-8521, and international callers should dial 1-412-317-6026, ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time. The webcast may also be accessed live by visiting the Company’s investor relations website under the “webcast” tab at https://brtapartments.com/investor-relations

Replay Information:

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. To access the replay, listeners may use 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 10172009.

Additional Information:

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multi-family properties. For additional information on BRT’s operations, activities and properties, please visit its website at www.brtapartments.com.

Contact: Investor Relations - (516) 466-3100

BRT APARTMENTS CORP.
60 Cutter Mill Road
Suite 303
Great Neck, New York 11021
Telephone (516) 466-3100
Telecopier (516) 466-3132
www.BRTapartments.com


