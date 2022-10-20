Novo Detox in Los Angeles Offers a Holistic Alternative to Standard Alcoholic and Drug Detox Programs

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California -

Los Angeles, CA - Nearly a million people have died of drug overdoses since 1999, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But that grim statistic is only part of the story of America’s drug crisis. Novo Detox, a top-rated drug and alcohol treatment program in Los Angeles, is at the front lines of the fight against addiction.

Novo Detox is proud to be part of the solution and to celebrate those who have achieved long-term recovery after undergoing its program.

The luxury treatment center is a part of a nationwide network providing high-quality, safe medical detox and rehab services in a comfortable, compassionate environment. It is accredited by the Joint Commission, the California Department of Health Care Services and SAMHSA. It provides residential programs for a wide variety of alcohol and drug addictions. Recovery programs focus on treating withdrawal symptoms quickly and comfortably, enabling each client to proceed to rehab in a healthier state of mind and body.

Novo Detox delivers state-of-the-art medical detox treatment with outstanding professional expertise, cutting-edge science, proven detox medicines, holistic therapies and efficiency without sacrificing anyone’s personal comfort, dignity or sense of self. Detox treatment is supervised around the clock by the facility’s medical team, who closely observe each client and adjust treatment as the client’s condition changes.

The Novo Detox program is unique among detox programs in several ways. Customized medical detox programs are based on the client’s bio-genetic metabolic profile, which is crucial in determining the most effective medications. Rather than enduring the detox process in isolation from family, friends and colleagues, clients are allowed contact with these vital support networks. And detox treatment includes holistic therapies such as acupuncture, herbology counseling, reflexology, detox massages, QiGong, Tai Chi, Yoga, stretching and meditation.

Novo Detox also creates a comfortable, almost homelike atmosphere for clients. The facility is a small, six-bed facility in the heart of Bel-Aire. Clients enjoy chef-prepared meals that are organic and nutritious, with choices like fresh pressed vegetable and fruit juices and healthy smoothies. In addition, clients receive nutritional counseling to continue strengthening the body.

