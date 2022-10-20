Biofrontera Inc. to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XV Investor Conference

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announced today that Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting and meeting with registered investors at the LD Micro Main Event XV that will be held October 25-27, 2022 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Southern California.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV
Date: Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Presentation Time: 4:00 PM Pacific Time (7:00 PM Eastern Time)
Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, CA
Webcast: https://me22.sequireevents.com

A webcast of the presentation will be live and archived on the News & Events section of the company website. Institutional investors registered for the conference who would like to meet with Erica Monaco and Hermann Lübbert, Executive Chairman of Biofrontera Inc., please contact LD Micro directly or the BFRI investor relations team.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

Contacts

Biofrontera Inc.
Anke zur Mühlen
+1 781 486 1539
us-ir@biofrontera.com

LHA Investor Relations
Tirth T. Patel
+1 212 201 6614
tpatel@lhai.com

