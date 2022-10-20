The Customer Journey Mapping Software Market Will Be Driven By The Rising Focus On Analyzing Customer Data As Per The Business Research Company's Customer Journey Mapping Software Global Market Report 2022

The reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the customer journey mapping software market, an increasing focus on improving data quality and security of customer data is expected to propel the growth of the customer journey mapping software market going forward. Data quality measures the condition of data, relying on factors such as how useful it is to the specific purpose, completeness, accuracy, timeliness, consistency, validity, and uniqueness. Customer journey mapping would tell the story of the customer’s experience from start to finish from initial contact, by the process of engagement, and into a long-term relationship, by giving critical information about key interactions along the way. For instance, in December 2019, Zebra Technologies, a US-based mobile computing company increased its focus on security solutions, as security inevitably becomes a significant priority for businesses as technology adoption keeps growing, to make sure that their system integrity and privacy are not jeopardized, up to 70% of the APAC firms studied (including India) continuously check the security and quality of their IoT and cloud technology. Further, in 2020, according to Oreilly, a US-based publishing company data, almost half (48%) of respondents say they use data analysis, machine learning, or AI tools to address data quality issues. Therefore, the increasing focus on improving data quality and security of customer data is driving the customer journey mapping software industry.



Request for a sample of the global customer journey mapping software market report

The global customer journey mapping software market size is expected to grow from $9.20 billion in 2021 to $10.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The customer journey mapping software market share is expected to grow to $20.71 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%.

Innovative customer data platforms are a key trend gaining popularity in the customer journey mapping market. Major market players operating in customer journey mapping software focus on developing innovative customer data platforms such as behavior-tracking software that significantly assist in providing a more personalized customer experience. For instance, in May 2022, Amplitude, Inc., a US-based company operating in customer journey mapping software launched Amplitude CDP. This platform consists of unique features such as the first insights-driven customer data platform in the market, eliminating the requirement to integrate with outside analytics providers by collecting and analyzing data on its platform for product analytics.

Major players in the customer journey mapping software market are Smaply, Touchpoint, UXPressia, Adobe Inc, TandemSeven, Acquia, CEMantica, WebEngage, Microsoft Corporation, Gliffy, Canvanizer, Xmind, OmniGraffle, IBM Corporation, Smartlook, Piwik PRO, Custellence, CustomersFirstNow, CloudCherry, Ecrion Software, Totango Ltd., Zoho Corporation, G2 Deals, MOEngage, FlowMapp, Autopilot, Vizury Engage 360, CXDeployer, TheyDo, Altcraft LLC, and CFN Insights.

The global customer journey mapping software market is segmented by component into software, services, consulting services; by organization size into small and medium enterprises, large enterprises; by deployment into on-premise, cloud-based; by end users into BFSI, retail and consumer goods, media and entertainment, healthcare and pharmaceutical, automotive, it and telecommunication, travel and hospitality, education, other end users.

North America was the largest region in the customer journey mapping software market in 2021. The regions covered in the customer journey mapping software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

