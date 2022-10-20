Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size Worth USD 7.2 Billion by 2030 at 6.7% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Trends and Insights by Disease Type (Systemic Autoimmune Disease and Others), Localized Autoimmune Disease (Dot Blot, and Line Blot), End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers and Others), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market : Information by Disease Type, Localized Autoimmune Disease, End-User - Forecast till 2030” the market size is expected to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2030 at 6.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Scope:

A non-communicable illness called autoimmune disease (AD) is characterized by the breakdown of healthy immunological homeostasis. This bacterium is in charge of causing the tissue cells it inhabits to react erratically. Additionally, inflammation, autoantibodies, and activated T cells all have a role in autoimmune disorders. Immune cells often have the ability to recognize foreign substances like bacteria and viruses and release fighter cells to thwart their existence. The immune system is forced to attack itself by autoimmune illnesses. Some autoimmune conditions only affect a specific kind of organ.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 7.2 Billion CAGR 6.7% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Disease Type, Localized Autoimmune Disease and End Users Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising prevalence of Hashimoto's thyroiditis and rheumatoid arthritis Growing awareness about autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Competitive Outlook

For corporate expansion, the major players concentrate on strategic alliances, new product launches, and commercialization. Additionally, industry players are extensively spending in research to enable them to launch novel items and generate the most profit. The major market players are

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

bioMérieux SA

Bio-rad Laboratories

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

AstraZeneca

EUROIMMUN AG

F. Hoffmann-la Roche

Inova Diagnostics, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Trinity Biotech Plc.

Hemagen Diagnostics, Inc.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Dynamics:



Market Drivers

The autoimmune disease diagnostics industry will be significantly impacted by the increased incidence of conditions and disorders including Hashimoto's thyroiditis and rheumatoid arthritis as well as the expansion of government regulations that support these conditions.

The market size will increase due to more product launches and an increase in the number of growth strategies used by major players. The most recent technological advances, however, enable the simultaneous measurement and identification of many antibodies. Improvements in analytical sensitivity and reproducibility were seen in a wide range of methods, including mass spectrometry and antigen microarray for antibody profiling. It will also shorten testing times to use automated testing techniques including automated indirect immunofluorescence, automated monoplex immunoassays, and automated multiplex immunoassays.

Additionally, enormous development potential and a large patient pool are to thank for the expanding opportunities in the Asia Pacific regions. The market's leading competitors should see a number of prospects for income generating as the number of research projects increases. Increasing awareness is one of the elements driving the market's expansion.

Market Limitations

However, the high startup costs for diagnosis centers, the lengthy wait times for test results, and the requirement for numerous diagnostic tests may have a negative impact on the market's expansion. The expansion of the business may be severely impacted by the diagnostic centers for autoimmune disease diagnostics' association with strict governmental requirements and diagnostic problems.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic, which affected the healthcare industry by upsetting the worldwide supply chain, emerged as an unprecedented global pandemic. The pandemic hindered the expansion of the autoimmune disease diagnostics industry during the initial stage of the outbreak, in the first half of 2020. To stop the COVID-19 virus from spreading, numerous nations implemented national emergencies and lockdowns. The travel bans and lockdown had a detrimental effect on the health systems.

According to recent studies, type 1 diabetes cases have increased as a result of the loss of -cells being seen in many COVID-19 patients. As a result, the market for diagnosing autoimmune diseases experienced a respectable growth replacement. Furthermore, trade procedures were prohibited globally as a result of the lockdowns that many nations implemented during the pandemic.

The market for autoimmune disease diagnostics saw a dip as in-patient visits to hospitals, clinics, and labs decreased. The market is anticipated to accelerate as the epidemic progresses because lockdown restrictions will be relaxed and people would be more able to move around.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

By Disease Type

Systemic autoimmune disease held a sizeable market share and is anticipated to grow at a remarkable CAGR over the projected period of time. This significant market share is related to the rapidly rising incidence of systemic autoimmune disorders, which are linked to rising morbidity and mortality rates.

Localized Autoimmune Disease

Over the review period, the dot blot segment is not anticipated to experience significant increase.

By End-user

A large portion of the market was accounted for by the hospitals segment, which is also anticipated to drive market expansion during the study period. This large market share is due to the hospitals' increased use of complicated interventional operations and autoimmune disease diagnostic techniques.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis:

Due to the rising incidence of autoimmune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis, rising financial support from public and private organizations, and adoption of cutting-edge technology, the Americas are anticipated to hold the largest share of the global market for autoimmune disease diagnostics. Additionally, the favourable government measures and rising awareness will contribute to a successful market expansion. Ample growth potential would be provided by technologically upgraded diagnostic facilities and the implementation of automation technologies in diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, it is anticipated that the entry of new items and the presence of big players in the nation will boost regional market statistics.

The European market for autoimmune disease diagnostics is probably the second-largest market overall. The expanding healthcare sector, rising laboratory automation, and aggressive market-growth tactics adopted by key regional competitors are all contributing factors in this region.

Due to its expanding population, rising prevalence of autoimmune disorders, and growing number of private-public partnerships aimed at enhancing the healthcare industry, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth in the autoimmune disease diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Due to its underdeveloped healthcare system, lack of technological expertise, and subpar medical facilities, the Middle East and Africa market is anticipated to represent the smallest share of the global market for autoimmune disease diagnostics.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

