Great Place to Work® Names Millicom One of the Fortune World’s Best Workplaces™ in 2022, Ranking #5

LUXEMBOURG, October 20, 2022 – Millicom , a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America through its TIGO brand, has earned fifth place among the World's Best Workplaces™ in 2022 . The list by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine ranks the top 25 best places to work across the globe.

“Thank you to our committed leadership teams and dedicated employees, who make our organization one of the top places to work in the world,” said Mauricio Ramos , CEO at Millicom. “Our Sangre Tigo, the DNA of our company culture, drives us to win together every day.”

The Fortune World’s Best Workplaces list is highly competitive. The 25 world’s best places to work stood out for creating globally exceptional employee experiences, high-trust relationships, and workplaces that are fair and equal for all. These companies represent approximately 15 million employees worldwide.

Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered on the basis that they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

“We are honored to be one of the top five World’s Best Workplaces™ in 2022 and are grateful to our entire team. Our sense of purpose and unique culture that we call ‘Sangre Tigo” serves as a beacon guiding everyone in our organization to perform their best daily regardless of their role. Sangre Tigo is grounded in creating an inclusive workplace, relentless customers focus, and of course getting results,” said Susy Bobenrieth , Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Millicom. “Working as One Team at Tigo we continue to raise the bar and challenge ourselves to be better every day!”

At Tigo, the team’s work has a purpose: to transform lives and communities by increasing access to digital highways for millions of individuals and hundreds of thousands of businesses. Sangre Tigo focuses on four pulses encompassing the key values, practices, behaviors, and beliefs that the organization’s team members share.

Earlier this year, Tigo obtained 2nd place in the 2022 Great Place to Work® ranking for multinationals in the Latin American region and earned fifth place in the “Best multinationals in Central America and the Caribbean” category. In the Great Place to Work® 2022 ranking for each country, the company secured 1st place in Paraguay, 2nd place in Costa Rica, 3rd place in Bolivia and Nicaragua, 4th place in El Salvador and 5th place in Honduras. In addition, two Tigo operations were honored in the “Best places to work in Central America with more than 2,500 employees” placing 1st in Guatemala and 4th in Panama. Tigo also achieved ninth place in the "Best Places to Work for Women" category in Colombia, highlighting its efforts to promote a gender-equal work environment in all countries where Millicom operates.

“For companies with a global workforce, achieving a consistent experience for every employee is exponentially more difficult—and impressive,” says Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. “Despite the many challenges facing global businesses in 2022, these companies have put the well-being of their people first. Their success is proof positive that when companies do right by their employees, no problem is too great to overcome.”

Great Place to Work® is the only company culture award in the world that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on their ability to create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of employee identity or job role.



About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of June 30, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to around 50 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of close to 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit millicom.com . Connect with Millicom on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook, and LinkedIn .

