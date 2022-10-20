Sell USDT in Dubai

SUID launches a local OTC exchange to buy Bitcoin in Dubai with cash

DUBAI, UAE, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A UAE-based company named SUID has just revealed that the residents of the UAE can now buy Bitcoin through their over-the-counter shop. SUID is a local cryptocurrency OTC exchange that allows one-way trade of cryptocurrencies with cash. This update is sure to be well received by the customers because the hassle of going to third parties for exchanging cryptocurrencies is eradicated.

After the recent launch of SUID’s buy Bitcoin in Dubai feature, the residents can now trade BTC with ease. In recent times, there has been an increased demand for trading in cryptocurrency due to the market price of popular cryptocurrencies has dropped a lot. According to the company, this new service will enable crypto enthusiasts to buy Bitcoin in Dubai with cash like Dirham, Euro, or Dollars. This is a great service because it can facilitate foreigners and UAE residents who are comfortable purchasing with cash.

Investing in BTC is an increasing trend to avoid the volatility of the market. The advantages of buying BTC include long-term investment, low fluctuations, and future trading. Bitcoin is a digital currency and has some special features that make it investors' favorite like decentralization and immutability.

SUID allows instant and secure trade of cryptocurrencies including BTC, Ethereum, and USDT. The company has been providing cryptocurrency exchange services for many years now and makes sure that the customers get full value for their money. It is a very reputable and reliable platform, and its OTC shop is a very good option for people who are not comfortable with using debit/credit cards. The company has provided this convenient option to the people of UAE and it was a much-needed update to avoid the hassle of going through multiple processes and with guaranteed privacy.

Buying Bitcoin Instantly

With this new launch, trading Bitcoin has become much quicker and more approachable for the people of UAE. The team at SUID is well-equipped with dealing with people and provides an instant exchange of different cryptocurrencies within minutes.

Why Choose SUID?

SUID is a well-reputed OTC shop in Dubai that provides a secure and private transaction process for various cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin. The company will provide the best value for money as compared to other exchanges in the UAE market.

About SUID

Sell USDT in Dubai is a local OTC exchange shop in Dubai that provides services to buy or sell cryptocurrency in Dubai for cash instantly. SUID allows people of UAE to Buy any cryptocurrency with cash like Dirham (AED) Dollar (USD), and Euro.

Name: SUID

Address: Exchange Tower, 10th Floor, Office No 1004, Business Bay, Dubai

Email: https://sellusdtindubai.com/

Contact Number: +971-529886273