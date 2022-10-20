Idaho Travel Council Announces October MeetingOct07

MEDIA ALERT
Contact: Laurie McConnell
Idaho Tourism
208.287.0781
laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov
Idaho Travel Council Announces October Meeting
BOISE, Idaho (October 7, 2022) —The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) will meet at the Fairfield Inn & Suites Twin Falls banquet room (1788 Washington St. N, Twin Falls, ID) on Monday, October 17, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (MST).
The meeting agenda includes Idaho Commerce, Idaho Tourism, Great American West and agency of record updates along with grant updates and a grant change request.
View the full ITC agenda with instructions to join the Zoom meeting here.
The ITC meeting is open to the public.
The ITC is an eight-member, private-sector advisory board appointed by the Governor. The goal of the ITC, as well as Idaho Tourism, is to grow Idaho’s economy by increasing visitor expenditures throughout the state.
For a full list of ITC members, click here.
To learn more about Idaho Tourism, go to Tourism.Idaho.gov or VisitIdaho.org.
