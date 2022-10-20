MDC’s Lake City Shooting Range offers a variety of free firearms classes and events

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) offers a variety of upcoming free classes in firearms handling and safety at the Lake City Shooting Range in northeastern Jackson County. Lake City has staffed target shooting ranges for rifle, pistol, trap, skeet, and archery, and it also has a classroom for educational programs. Experts put those resources to use to help hunters, target shooters, and other firearms owners learn useful skills.

MDC staff at Lake City is offering some free classes during November and December. They include:

A handgun class from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Instructors will teach all aspects of care, cleaning, and maintenance of handguns. Participants can bring their handgun and clips but they cannot bring any live ammunition into the classroom. They are also asked to bring the owner’s manual if they have one. MDC can also provide pistols for instruction purposes. This class is for participants ages 18 and older. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4pu.

A shotgun shell reloading class will be offered from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. This class will cover the equipment, supplies, and techniques needed to reload shotgun shells to save money or to customize loads to specific hunting and shooting situations. MDC will provide all equipment and materials. This class is for participants ages 18 and older. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4pL.

MDC’s Lake City Shooting Range is located at 28505 E. Truman Road, west of Buckner. For more information including hours of operation, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4k9. To receive text alerts with the latest Lake City news, please text the word "MDCLake" to 468311.