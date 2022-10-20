Submit Release
Roadway Repair to Bring One-Day Detour in Philipsburg

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that roadway repair work next week will require a closure and one-day detour along a section of Route 53 (North Centre Street) in Philipsburg. On Tuesday, October 25, crews will be working to fill pot holes and make base repairs on a short section of Route 53 between East Presqueisle Street and East Laurel Street.

This work will require a closure on North Centre Street and traffic will need to follow a detour. The detour makes use of East Presqueisle Street, Route 322 (Railroad Street), and Route 53.  

Work hours are set for 7:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M, with all work weather dependent. Should weather force a schedule change, the repairs would take place on Wednesday, October 26. All work will be done by Centre County PennDOT Maintenance.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598

# # #


