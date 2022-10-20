Barefoot Technologies Partners with SendSquared to Enhance Communication Tools in Its Rental Management Platform
Barefoot is updating its UI experience showcasing a unified inbox powered by SendSquaredHENNIKER, NH, USA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barefoot Technologies (barefoot.com), a vacation rental management software provider, and SendSquared (sendsquared.com), a data and communications platform for the hospitality industry, announced today they have strengthened their existing partnership. The collaboration will integrate SendSquared’s guest insights and communications technology with Barefoot’s VRM capabilities. The combination will provide vacation rental management companies with tools to take guest communications to the next level, which will be embedded in a unified inbox linked from a contemporary dashboard.
“Barefoot has always focused first on its clients’ needs,” said Ed Ulmer, president of Barefoot Technologies. “Our partnership with SendSquared will provide our clients with augmented communication tools that enhance relationship management for guests, owners and vendors. We are also excited to wrap this into a new user interface experience on what will become an overhaul in the look and feel for Barefoot.”
The partnership will provide Barefoot's users with leading edge marketing tools that yield valuable customer insights enabling them to market smarter to guests, increase revenue, and provide superior customer service—all from a single, affordable solution. Examples include lead management, two way email and texting, email creation leveraging Canva, campaign management and call center.
“We're thrilled to partner with Barefoot, a company that has been a leader in vacation rental technology solutions for over 20 years,” said Nicolas Wegener, CEO of SendSquared. “Our collaboration will make advanced data and marketing tools accessible to the vacation rental industry at every touchpoint of the guest journey.”
About Barefoot
With over 20 years of continuous development to meet the needs of the vacation rental industry, Barefoot provides an affordable and tailorable property management system. The solution includes all the accounting, operations and booking components that you need. Our open API support integrations to the technologies and the platforms that you need to grow your business your way. Barefoot has a 95% client retention rate. For more information or to demo Barefoot, visit barefoot.com.
About SendSquared
Founded in 2018 and based in the Twin Cities, SendSquared provides an all-in-one communication platform for the hospitality industry that facilitates email marketing, SMS, Voice, CRM, and more to help resorts and hospitality organizations grow by building strong customer relationships and increasing direct bookings. SendSquared is trusted by more than 100 leading resorts, hoteliers, and VRMCs. For more information or to demo SendSquared, visit sendsquared.com.
