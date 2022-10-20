Canada Baby Food Market Increasing Demand, Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunities And Future Scope

Canada Baby Food Market

Canada Baby Food Market by ProductType (Prepared Baby Food, Dried Food, Cereal, Other Baby Food) Distribution Channel (Offline Store/Retail Store, Online Store)

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Canada baby food market size was valued at $1.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $2.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.60% from 2019 to 2026.

Baby food refers to the food prepared for infants aged between four-six months and two years. It is typically made up of minced and mashed vegetables, cereals, meats and fruits. Over the past few years, packaged baby food has been extensively adopted by parents owing to convenience and healthier nutrition offered by these foods. In addition, increase in awareness among people regarding the various health advantages of feeding baby food to infants has considerably fuelled the growth of the Canada baby food market.

Rise in the number working women has led to an increased inclination toward packaged baby food owing to less time available to breastfeed or prepare food at home. In addition, nowadays parents are willing to invest on high-quality and expensive baby food for the well-being of their infants. These factors have created a significant impact on the growth of the Canada baby food market.

The Canada baby food market analysis various segment such as, product type and distribution channel. Based on product type, the Canada baby food market is classified into prepared baby food, dried baby food, cereal, and other baby food. Among these, the cereals segment leads the Canada baby food market share in terms of revenue, as they are rich in iron and thereby consumed by infants on a regular basis. However, the dried baby food segment is expected to experience high demand in the market during the forecast period, due to growth in awareness among parents regarding adequate baby nutrition. Based on distribution channel, the Canada baby food market is bifurcated into offline store/retail store and online store. The offline stores comprise grocery retailers, supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, departmental stores, and specialty stores. The Canadian economy majorly depends on small offline retailers and therefore, most of the retail food are sold through traditional grocery stores in Canada, thereby making it the dominant channel of distribution for baby food. However, the online retail channel is experiencing growth at a rapid pace owing to increase in internet penetration and convenience of online shopping.

The key players in the Canada baby food industry include Nestlé S.A., Danone, Plum, PBC, Hain Celestial, Diana Group, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, Abbott, Loblaws Inc., Parent's Choice Infant Formula, and Kraft Heinz Company.



