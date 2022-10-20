ClearGov CEO & Co-Founder, Chris Bullock, Joins The GFOA & NRPA In Three Newly Appointed Roles
New appointments will enable Bullock to collaborate with members on government budgeting best practice policies.
ClearGov's goal has always aligned with GFOA's mission: to advance excellence in public finance. Simply put, we help governments budget better.”MAYNARD , MA, USA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClearGov, the leader in local government cloud-native Budget Cycle Management software, is pleased to announce that CEO and Co-Founder, Chris Bullock, has recently been appointed to three new roles within the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) and the National Recreation & Parks Association (NRPA).
Bullock joins the GFOA in two new roles:
Member of the GFOA Executive Board - This is an 18-member board elected by the membership that governs the organization according to GFOA Bylaws.
Member of the GFOA Committee on Governmental Budgeting and Fiscal Policy - This committee recommends policies in budgeting, management, and related public finance areas not addressed by other GFOA committees. The committee actively promotes the professionalism of budget practitioners through the development of best practices and researching various initiatives. In meeting these responsibilities, the committee serves as a forum for the exchange of information about emerging issues, concepts, and techniques in public budgeting and management.
In this role, Bullock will leverage his experience working closely with over 700 local governments on their budgeting processes to collaborate with committee members to affect policies around modern budgeting best practices. Because clients using ClearGov’s Digital Budget Book have earned the GFOA Distinguished Budget Book Award more than 60 times, Bullock brings a unique perspective to the role – pairing in-depth knowledge of GFOA best-practices with the day-to-day budgeting needs of public sector agencies.
Through the use of cloud-native budgeting software, governments can automate and streamline processes, save time, eliminate errors, and institutionalize knowledge by creating a repeatable, systemized process that future finance staff can easily use. Interactive web-based budget documents improve user experience and transparency within communities and support the GFOA's advocacy for digital transformation.
"ClearGov's goal has always aligned with GFOA's mission: to advance excellence in public finance. Simply put, we help governments budget better, and I'm excited to advocate for the benefits of modernizing traditional government budgeting processes in these new roles," said Chris Bullock, CEO and Co-Founder of ClearGov.
Bullock was also recently appointed as one of the inaugural members of the National Recreation & Parks Association Technology Advisory Group. The group advises the NRPA on advancing its research and data's strategic impact to better serve the parks and recreation field. NRPA has crafted a set of strategic questions that the TAG will engage in to help NRPA define a clear vision for data strategy.
In this role, Bullock will help to establish national standardized analytics for Parks & Rec departments for performance and benchmarking purposes. These data insights will help P&R agencies make optimal decisions on operations, programming and spending, and help them make the case for greater and more sustainable funding to ensure every person in every community benefits from the full power of parks and recreation.
“We have a long history of working with special districts, including Parks & Rec agencies, on performance metrics communications. This experience allows me to play a key role in improving their data strategies on a national level. ClearGov was created in an effort to modernize the way budgetary and performance data is gathered, benchmarked and communicated, so this is a perfect ‘next step’ in how we facilitate modernization on a national scale,” said Bullock.
About ClearGov
ClearGov® is the leading provider of public sector technology solutions to help local organizations of every size simplify their budgeting and licensing processes. ClearGov’s Budget Cycle Management solution helps local governments modernize and streamline their entire budgeting process. Its ClearForms platform modernizes any paper or PDF-based workflow process. ClearGov solutions are utilized successfully by more than 700 agencies, and are powerful and affordable enough to support local governments of every size. For more information, visit www.cleargov.com.
