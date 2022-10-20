Submit Release
Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the third quarter 2022 of $34.8 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.29, including a life insurance gain equivalent to EPS of $0.03. Third quarter 2022 net income was 37 percent higher than second quarter 2022 net income of $25.3 million and EPS of $0.94.

"Westamerica’s third quarter 2022 results benefited from the Company’s variable-rate bonds, cash and loans, as well as our valuable deposit base. With 47 percent of average deposits represented by non-interest bearing checking accounts and limited reliance on time deposits, the cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios was 0.03 percent in the third quarter 2022, unchanged from the prior quarter. Operating expenses were well controlled and credit quality remained solid,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “Third quarter 2022 results generated an annualized 17.1 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.42 per common share dividend during the third quarter 2022,” concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $60.8 million for the third quarter 2022, compared to $48.0 million for the second quarter 2022. The yield earned on loans and bonds for the third quarter 2022 was 3.47 percent, up from 2.77 percent for the second quarter 2022. The cost of funding the loan and bond portfolios was 0.03 percent for both the third quarter and second quarter of 2022. Variable rate assets at September 30, 2022 included $1.6 billion in collateralized loan obligations for which interest rates reset quarterly, and $304.1 million in interest-bearing cash balances for which the interest rate changes concurrently with Federal Open Market Committee adjustments to the federal funds rate.

Noninterest income for the third quarter 2022 totaled $11.8 million, including a $923 thousand life insurance gain. Noninterest income for the second quarter 2022 was $11.3 million.

Noninterest expenses for the third quarter 2022 were $24.8 million compared to $24.6 million for the second quarter 2022.

Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com

For additional information contact:
Westamerica Bancorporation
1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901
Robert A. Thorson – SVP & Treasurer
707-863-6840
investments@westamerica.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2011, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.

WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
September 30, 2022

1. Net Income Summary.        
    (in thousands except per-share amounts)
        %  
    Q3'2022 Q3'2021 Change Q2'2022
           
  Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 60,780   $ 43,952   38.3 % $ 48,033  
  Provision for Credit Losses   -     -   n/m     -  
  Noninterest Income   11,818     11,282   4.8 %   11,264  
  Noninterest Expense   24,767     24,697   0.3 %   24,629  
  Income Before Taxes (FTE)   47,831     30,537   56.6 %   34,668  
  Income Tax Provision (FTE)   13,071     8,474   54.2 %   9,354  
  Net Income $ 34,760   $ 22,063   57.5 % $ 25,314  
           
  Average Common Shares Outstanding   26,906     26,866   0.1 %   26,889  
  Diluted Average Common Shares   26,916     26,875   0.2 %   26,901  
           
  Operating Ratios:        
  Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.29   $ 0.82   57.3 % $ 0.94  
  Diluted Earnings Per Common Share   1.29     0.82   57.3 %   0.94  
  Return On Assets (a)   1.85 %   1.22 %     1.37 %
  Return On Common Equity (a)   17.1 %   11.6 %     12.9 %
  Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)   3.44 %   2.60 %     2.74 %
  Efficiency Ratio (FTE)   34.1 %   44.7 %     41.5 %
           
  Dividends Paid Per Common Share $ 0.42   $ 0.41   2.4 % $ 0.42  
  Common Dividend Payout Ratio   33 %   50 %     45 %
           
        %  
    9/30'22YTD 9/30'21YTD Change  
           
  Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 152,620   $ 131,034   16.5 %  
  Provision for Credit Losses   -     -   n/m    
  Noninterest Income (1)   34,658     32,503   6.6 %  
  Noninterest Expense   74,271     73,894   0.5 %  
  Income Before Taxes (FTE)   113,007     89,643   26.1 %  
  Income Tax Provision (FTE)   30,317     24,854   22.0 %  
  Net Income $ 82,690   $ 64,789   27.6 %  
           
  Average Common Shares Outstanding   26,889     26,851   0.1 %  
  Diluted Average Common Shares   26,901     26,868   0.1 %  
           
  Operating Ratios:        
  Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 3.08   $ 2.41   27.8 %  
  Diluted Earnings Per Common Share   3.07     2.41   27.4 %  
  Return On Assets (a)   1.49 %   1.25 %    
  Return On Common Equity (a)   14.0 %   11.6 %    
  Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)   2.90 %   2.67 %    
  Efficiency Ratio (FTE)   39.7 %   45.2 %    
           
  Dividends Paid Per Common Share $ 1.26   $ 1.23   2.4 %  
  Common Dividend Payout Ratio   41 %   51 %    
                   


2. Net Interest Income.        
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q3'2022 Q3'2021 Change Q2'2022
           
  Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 61,267   $ 44,444   37.9 % $ 48,516  
  Interest Expense   487     492   -1.0 %   483  
  Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 60,780   $ 43,952   38.3 % $ 48,033  
           
  Average Earning Assets $ 7,041,313   $ 6,754,281   4.2 % $ 7,000,862  
  Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities   3,520,083     3,370,840   4.4 %   3,549,140  
           
  Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a)   3.47 %   2.63 %     2.77 %
  Cost of Funds (a)   0.03 %   0.03 %     0.03 %
  Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)   3.44 %   2.60 %     2.74 %
  Interest Expense/Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a)   0.05 %   0.06 %     0.05 %
  Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)   3.42 %   2.57 %     2.72 %
           
        %  
    9/30'22YTD 9/30'21YTD Change  
           
  Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 154,070   $ 132,485   16.3 %  
  Interest Expense   1,450     1,451   -0.1 %  
  Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 152,620   $ 131,034   16.5 %  
           
  Average Earning Assets $ 7,013,627   $ 6,535,949   7.3 %  
  Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities   3,538,361     3,267,311   8.3 %  
           
  Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a)   2.93 %   2.70 %    
  Cost of Funds (a)   0.03 %   0.03 %    
  Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)   2.90 %   2.67 %    
  Interest Expense/Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a)   0.05 %   0.06 %    
  Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)   2.88 %   2.64 %    
                   


3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.        
    (average volume, dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q3'2022 Q3'2021 Change Q2'2022
           
  Total Assets $ 7,472,304   $ 7,158,462   4.4 % $ 7,420,069  
  Total Earning Assets   7,041,313     6,754,281   4.2 %   7,000,862  
  Total Loans   989,033     1,176,114   -15.9 %   1,009,633  
  Total Commercial Loans   190,325     333,327   -42.9 %   202,585  
  Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans   10,453     144,641   -92.8 %   20,997  
  Commercial Loans   179,872     188,686   -4.7 %   181,588  
  Commercial RE Loans   494,717     543,429   -9.0 %   508,003  
  Consumer Loans   303,991     299,358   1.5 %   299,045  
  Total Investment Securities   5,552,588     4,615,540   20.3 %   5,008,929  
  Debt Securities Available For Sale   4,845,055     4,235,141   14.4 %   4,721,083  
  Debt Securities Held To Maturity   707,533     380,399   86.0 %   287,846  
  Total Interest-Bearing Cash   499,692     962,627   -48.1 %   982,300  
           
  Loans/Deposits   15.2 %   18.9 %     15.7 %
           
        %  
    9/30'22YTD 9/30'21YTD Change  
           
  Total Assets $ 7,433,140   $ 6,939,636   7.1 %  
  Total Earning Assets   7,013,627     6,535,949   7.3 %  
  Total Loans   1,009,314     1,227,971   -17.8 %  
  Total Commercial Loans   200,206     380,638   -47.4 %  
  PPP Loans   22,347     180,214   -87.6 %  
  Commercial Loans   177,859     200,424   -11.3 %  
  Commercial RE Loans   508,812     549,639   -7.4 %  
  Consumer Loans   300,296     297,694   0.9 %  
  Total Investment Securities   5,172,003     4,484,084   15.3 %  
  Debt Securities Available For Sale   4,741,400     4,046,289   17.2 %  
  Debt Securities Held To Maturity   430,603     437,795   -1.6 %  
  Total Interest-Bearing Cash   832,310     823,894   1.0 %  
           
  Loans/Deposits   15.7 %   20.4 %    
                   


4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.    
    (average volume, dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q3'2022 Q3'2021 Change Q2'2022
           
  Total Deposits $ 6,495,051   $ 6,223,500   4.4 % $ 6,424,202  
  Noninterest Demand   3,058,662     2,960,207   3.3 %   2,998,360  
  Interest-Bearing Transaction   1,308,310     1,246,667   4.9 %   1,298,665  
  Savings   1,989,275     1,864,401   6.7 %   1,985,325  
  Time greater than $100K   62,014     68,811   -9.9 %   63,790  
  Time less than $100K   76,790     83,414   -7.9 %   78,062  
  Total Short-Term Borrowings   83,694     107,547   -22.2 %   123,298  
  Shareholders' Equity   807,428     755,682   6.8 %   788,078  
           
  Demand Deposits/        
  Total Deposits   47.1 %   47.6 %     46.7 %
  Transaction & Savings        
  Deposits / Total Deposits   97.9 %   97.6 %     97.8 %
           
        %  
    9/30'22YTD 9/30'21YTD Change  
           
  Total Deposits $ 6,437,943   $ 6,017,175   7.0 %  
  Noninterest Demand   3,020,892     2,854,936   5.8 %  
  Interest-Bearing Transaction   1,290,850     1,195,762   8.0 %  
  Savings   1,984,931     1,811,711   9.6 %  
  Time greater than $100K   63,318     70,258   -9.9 %  
  Time less than $100K   77,952     84,508   -7.8 %  
  Total Short-Term Borrowings   121,310     105,001   15.5 %  
  Other Borrowed Funds   -     71   n/m    
  Shareholders' Equity   790,691     745,382   6.1 %  
           
  Demand Deposits/        
  Total Deposits   46.9 %   47.4 %    
  Transaction & Savings        
  Deposits / Total Deposits   97.8 %   97.4 %    
                   


5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.      
    (dollars in thousands)
    Q3'2022
    Average Income/ Yield (a) /
    Volume Expense Rate (a)
  Interest & Fee Income Earned      
  Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 7,041,313 $ 61,267 3.47 %
  Total Loans (FTE)   989,033   12,298 4.93 %
  Total Commercial Loans (FTE)   190,325   2,843 5.93 %
  PPP Loans   10,453   533 20.24 %
  Commercial Loans (FTE)   179,872   2,310 5.10 %
  Commercial RE Loans   494,717   5,821 4.67 %
  Consumer Loans   303,991   3,634 4.74 %
  Total Investments (FTE)   5,552,588   46,227 3.33 %
  Total Debt Securities Available For Sale (FTE)   4,845,055   39,388 3.22 %
  Corporate Securities   2,518,870   17,404 2.76 %
  Collateralized Loan Obligations   1,600,611   16,355 4.00 %
  Agency Mortgage Backed Securities   336,392   2,001 2.38 %
  Securities of U.S. Government sponsored entities   288,538   2,604 3.61 %
  Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE)   86,357   660 3.06 %
  Other Debt Securities Available For Sale (FTE)   14,287   364 10.18 %
  Total Debt Securities Held To Maturity (FTE)   707,533   6,839 3.87 %
  Agency Mortgage Backed Securities   117,606   586 1.99 %
  Corporate Securities   477,881   5,230 4.38 %
  Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE)   112,046   1,023 3.65 %
  Total Interest-Bearing Cash   499,692   2,742 2.15 %
         
  Interest Expense Paid      
  Total Earning Assets   7,041,313   487 0.03 %
  Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   3,520,083   487 0.05 %
  Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   3,436,389   470 0.05 %
  Interest-Bearing Transaction   1,308,310   94 0.03 %
  Savings   1,989,275   290 0.06 %
  Time less than $100K   76,790   47 0.24 %
  Time greater than $100K   62,014   39 0.25 %
  Total Short-Term Borrowings   83,694   17 0.08 %
         
  Net Interest Income and Margin (FTE)   $ 60,780 3.44 %
         
    Q3'2021
    Average Income/ Yield (a) /
    Volume Expense Rate (a)
  Interest & Fee Income Earned      
  Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 6,754,281 $ 44,444 2.63 %
  Total Loans (FTE)   1,176,114   14,893 5.02 %
  Total Commercial Loans (FTE)   333,327   3,866 4.60 %
  PPP Loans   144,641   1,865 5.12 %
  Commercial Loans (FTE)   188,686   2,001 4.21 %
  Commercial RE Loans   543,429   7,457 5.44 %
  Consumer Loans   299,358   3,570 4.73 %
  Total Investments (FTE)   4,615,540   29,182 2.53 %
  Total Debt Securities Available For Sale (FTE)   4,235,141   26,736 2.51 %
  Corporate Securities   2,506,856   17,974 2.87 %
  Collateralized Loan Obligations   1,148,445   5,631 1.92 %
  Agency Mortgage Backed Securities   470,250   2,022 1.72 %
  Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE)   95,229   747 3.14 %
  Other Debt Securities Available For Sale (FTE)   14,361   362 10.09 %
  Total Debt Securities Held To Maturity (FTE)   380,399   2,446 2.57 %
  Agency Mortgage Backed Securities   178,381   753 1.69 %
  Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE)   202,018   1,693 3.35 %
  Total Interest-Bearing Cash   962,627   369 0.15 %
         
  Interest Expense Paid      
  Total Earning Assets   6,754,281   492 0.03 %
  Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   3,370,840   492 0.06 %
  Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   3,263,293   473 0.06 %
  Interest-Bearing Transaction   1,246,667   101 0.03 %
  Savings   1,864,401   272 0.06 %
  Time less than $100K   83,414   42 0.20 %
  Time greater than $100K   68,811   58 0.33 %
  Total Short-Term Borrowings   107,547   19 0.07 %
         
  Net Interest Income and Margin (FTE)   $ 43,952 2.60 %
             


6. Noninterest Income.        
    (dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)
        %  
    Q3'2022 Q3'2021 Change Q2'2022
           
  Service Charges on Deposits $ 3,737   $ 3,578   4.4 % $ 3,687  
  Merchant Processing Services   2,925     3,159   -7.4 %   3,374  
  Debit Card Fees   1,594     1,740   -8.4 %   1,709  
  Trust Fees   810     839   -3.5 %   809  
  ATM Processing Fees   594     573   3.7 %   469  
  Other Service Fees   463     475   -2.6 %   480  
  Financial Services Commissions   79     95   -16.8 %   118  
  Life Insurance Gains   923     -   n/m     -  
  Other Noninterest Income   693     823   -15.8 %   618  
  Total Noninterest Income $ 11,818   $ 11,282   4.8 % $ 11,264  
           
  Total Revenue (FTE) $ 72,598   $ 55,234   31.4 % $ 59,297  
  Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE)   16.3 %   20.4 %     19.0 %
  Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a)   0.23 %   0.23 %     0.23 %
  Total Revenue (FTE) Per Avg. Common Share (a) $ 10.70   $ 8.16   31.2 % $ 8.85  
           
        %  
    9/30'22YTD 9/30'21YTD Change  
           
  Service Charges on Deposits $ 11,006   $ 10,117   8.8 %  
  Merchant Processing Services   8,922     8,998   -0.8 %  
  Debit Card Fees (1)   6,175     5,132   20.3 %  
  Trust Fees   2,462     2,467   -0.2 %  
  ATM Processing Fees   1,514     1,792   -15.5 %  
  Other Service Fees   1,392     1,435   -3.0 %  
  Financial Services Commissions   314     260   20.8 %  
  Life Insurance Gains   923     -   n/m    
  Securities Gains   -     34   n/m    
  Other Noninterest Income   1,950     2,268   -14.0 %  
  Total Noninterest Income $ 34,658   $ 32,503   6.6 %  
           
  Total Revenue (FTE) $ 187,278   $ 163,537   14.5 %  
  Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE)   18.5 %   19.9 %    
  Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a)   0.23 %   0.22 %    
  Total Revenue (FTE) Per Avg./Common Share (a) $ 9.31   $ 8.14   14.4 %  
                     


7. Noninterest Expense.        
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q3'2022 Q3'2021 Change Q2'2022
           
  Salaries & Benefits $ 11,311   $ 11,813   -4.2 % $ 11,412  
  Occupancy and Equipment   5,064     4,759   6.4 %   4,856  
  Outsourced Data Processing   2,434     2,429   0.2 %   2,423  
  Limited Partnership Operating Losses   1,431     620   130.8 %   1,431  
  Professional Fees   582     724   -19.6 %   736  
  Courier Service   671     534   25.7 %   661  
  Other Noninterest Expense   3,274     3,818   -14.2 %   3,110  
  Total Noninterest Expense $ 24,767   $ 24,697   0.3 % $ 24,629  
           
  Noninterest Expense/Avg. Earning Assets (a)   1.40 %   1.45 %     1.41 %
  Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE)   34.1 %   44.7 %     41.5 %
           
        %  
    9/30'22YTD 9/30'21YTD Change  
           
  Salaries & Benefits $ 34,643   $ 36,575   -5.3 %  
  Occupancy and Equipment   14,666     14,447   1.5 %  
  Outsourced Data Processing   7,294     7,244   0.7 %  
  Limited Partnership Operating Losses   4,293     1,820   135.9 %  
  Professional Fees   2,054     2,496   -17.7 %  
  Courier Service   1,914     1,605   19.3 %  
  Other Noninterest Expense   9,407     9,707   -3.1 %  
  Total Noninterest Expense $ 74,271   $ 73,894   0.5 %  
           
  Noninterest Expense/Avg. Earning Assets (a)   1.42 %   1.51 %    
  Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE)   39.7 %   45.2 %    
                   


8. Allowance for Credit Losses.        
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q3'2022 Q3'2021 Change Q2'2022
           
  Average Total Loans $ 989,033   $ 1,176,114   -15.9 % $ 1,009,633  
           
  Beginning of Period Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans (ACLL) $ 22,313   $ 23,737   -6.0 % $ 22,925  
  Provision for Credit Losses   -     2   n/m     -  
  Net ACLL (Losses) Recoveries   (1,095 )   143   n/m     (612 )
  End of Period ACLL $ 21,218   $ 23,882   -11.2 % $ 22,313  
  Gross ACLL Recoveries / Gross ACLL Losses   43 %   115 %     57 %
  Net ACLL Losses (Recoveries) / Avg. Total Loans (a)                           0.44 %   (0.05 %)     0.24 %
           
        %  
    9/30'22YTD 9/30'21YTD Change  
           
  Average Total Loans $ 1,009,314   $ 1,227,971   -17.8 %  
           
  Beginning of Period ACLL $ 23,514   $ 23,854   -1.4 %  
  Provision for Credit Losses   -     2   n/m    
  Net ACLL (Losses) Recoveries   (2,296 )   26   n/m    
  End of Period ACLL $ 21,218   $ 23,882   -11.2 %  
  Gross ACLL Recoveries / Gross ACLL Losses   49 %   101 %    
  Net ACLL Losses (Recoveries) / Avg. Total Loans (a)                           0.30 %   0.00 %    
           
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    9/30/22 9/30/21 Change 6/30/22
  Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans $ 21,218   $ 23,882   -11.2 % $ 22,313  
  Allowance for Credit Losses on HTM Securities   7     7   0.0 %   7  
  Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 21,225   $ 23,889   -11.2 % $ 22,320  
           
  Allowance for Unfunded Credit Commitments $ 201   $ 101   99.3 % $ 201  
                         


9. Credit Quality.        
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    9/30/22 9/30/21 Change 6/30/22
  Nonperforming Loans:        
  Nonperforming Nonaccrual $ 131   $ 801   -83.6 % $ 12  
  Performing Nonaccrual   66     436   -84.9 %   235  
  Total Nonaccrual Loans   197     1,237   -84.1 %   247  
  90+ Days Past Due Accruing Loans   769     537   43.2 %   614  
  Total Nonperforming Loans $ 966   $ 1,774   -45.5 % $ 861  
           
  Total Loans Outstanding $ 979,033   $ 1,132,472   -13.5 % $ 999,768  
           
  Total Assets   7,177,025     7,403,573   -3.1 %   7,222,405  
           
  Loans:        
  Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans $ 21,218   $ 23,882   -11.2 % $ 22,313  
  Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans / Loans   2.17 %   2.11 %     2.23 %
  Nonperforming Loans/Total Loans   0.10 %   0.16 %     0.09 %
                       


10. Capital.        
    (in thousands, except per-share amounts)
        %  
    9/30/22 9/30/21 Change 6/30/22
           
  Shareholders' Equity $ 538,988   $ 837,953   -35.7 % $ 617,126  
  Total Assets   7,177,025     7,403,573   -3.1 %   7,222,405  
  Shareholders' Equity/Total Assets   7.51 %   11.32 %     8.54 %
  Shareholders' Equity/Total Loans   55.05 %   73.99 %     61.73 %
  Tangible Common Equity Ratio   5.91 %   9.83 %     6.97 %
  Common Shares Outstanding   26,911     26,866   0.2 %   26,896  
  Common Equity Per Share $ 20.03   $ 31.19   -35.8 % $ 22.94  
  Market Value Per Common Share   52.29     56.26   -7.1 %   55.66  
           
    (shares in thousands)
        %  
    Q3'2022 Q3'2021 Change Q2'2022
  Share Repurchase Programs:        
  Total Shares Repurchased   -     -   n/m     -  
  Average Repurchase Price $ -   $ -   n/m   $ -  
  Net Shares Issued   (15 )   (1 ) n/m     (13 )
           
        %  
    9/30'22YTD 9/30'21YTD Change  
           
  Total Shares Repurchased   3     4   n/m    
  Average Repurchase Price $ 58.66   $ 61.09   n/m    
  Net Shares Issued   (45 )   (59 ) n/m    
                   


11. Period-End Balance Sheets.        
    (unaudited, dollars in thousands)
        %  
    9/30/22 9/30/21 Change 6/30/22
  Assets:        
  Cash and Due from Banks $ 413,665   $ 1,011,048   -59.1 % $ 753,293  
           
  Debt Securities Available For Sale:        
  Corporate Securities   2,138,508     2,668,389   -19.9 %   2,296,853  
  Collateralized Loan Obligations   1,587,622     1,379,533   15.1 %   1,601,333  
  Agency Mortgage Backed Securities   296,689     458,053   -35.2 %   331,425  
  Securities of U.S. Government sponsored entities   272,525     -   n/m     290,725  
  Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions   80,987     96,603   -16.2 %   86,676  
  Other Debt Securities Available For Sale   -     128   n/m     102  
  Total Debt Securities Available For Sale   4,376,331     4,602,706   -4.9 %   4,607,114  
           
  Debt Securities Held To Maturity:        
  Agency Mortgage Backed Securities   112,371     166,955   -32.7 %   121,810  
  Corporate Securities   720,154     -   n/m     181,316  
  Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (2)   103,742     189,151   -45.2 %   139,228  
  Total Debt Securities Held To Maturity (2)   936,267     356,106   162.9 %   442,354  
           
  Loans   979,033     1,132,472   -13.5 %   999,768  
  Allowance For Credit Losses on Loans   (21,218 )   (23,882 ) -11.2 %   (22,313 )
  Total Loans, net   957,815     1,108,590   -13.6 %   977,455  
           
  Premises and Equipment, net   29,756     31,603   -5.8 %   30,309  
  Identifiable Intangibles, net   644     900   -28.4 %   707  
  Goodwill   121,673     121,673   0.0 %   121,673  
  Other Assets   340,874     170,947   99.4 %   289,500  
           
  Total Assets $ 7,177,025   $ 7,403,573   -3.1 % $ 7,222,405  
           
  Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:        
  Deposits:        
  Noninterest-Bearing $ 3,069,907   $ 2,988,329   2.7 % $ 2,987,725  
  Interest-Bearing Transaction   1,338,855     1,257,460   6.5 %   1,303,700  
  Savings   1,949,711     1,894,290   2.9 %   1,983,713  
  Time   136,783     148,882   -8.1 %   140,453  
  Total Deposits   6,495,256     6,288,961   3.3 %   6,415,591  
           
  Short-Term Borrowed Funds   76,886     119,102   -35.4 %   118,167  
  Other Liabilities   65,895     157,557   -58.2 %   71,521  
  Total Liabilities   6,638,037     6,565,620   1.1 %   6,605,279  
           
  Shareholders' Equity:        
  Common Equity:        
  Paid-In Capital   474,732     470,711   0.9 %   473,555  
  Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income   (290,797 )   71,284   n/m     (188,025 )
  Retained Earnings   355,053     295,958   20.0 %   331,596  
  Total Shareholders' Equity   538,988     837,953   -35.7 %   617,126  
           
  Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 7,177,025   $ 7,403,573   -3.1 % $ 7,222,405  
                         


12. Income Statements.        
    (unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)
        %  
    Q3'2022 Q3'2021 Change Q2'2022
  Interest & Fee Income:        
  Loans $ 12,208 $ 14,789 -17.5 % $ 12,331
  Equity Securities   127   109 16.5 %   129
  Debt Securities Available For Sale   39,100   26,452 47.8 %   31,764
  Debt Securities Held To Maturity   6,625   2,091 216.9 %   1,771
  Interest-Bearing Cash   2,742   369 643.1 %   2,002
  Total Interest & Fee Income   60,802   43,810 38.8 %   47,997
           
  Interest Expense:        
  Transaction Deposits   94   101 -6.9 %   91
  Savings Deposits   290   272 6.6 %   288
  Time Deposits   86   100 -14.0 %   82
  Short-Term Borrowed Funds   17   19 -10.5 %   22
  Total Interest Expense   487   492 -1.0 %   483
           
  Net Interest Income   60,315   43,318 39.2 %   47,514
           
  Provision for Credit Losses   -   - n/m     -
           
  Noninterest Income:        
  Service Charges   3,737   3,578 4.4 %   3,687
  Merchant Processing Services   2,925   3,159 -7.4 %   3,374
  Debit Card Fees   1,594   1,740 -8.4 %   1,709
  Trust Fees   810   839 -3.5 %   809
  ATM Processing Fees   594   573 3.7 %   469
  Other Service Fees   463   475 -2.6 %   480
  Financial Services Commissions   79   95 -16.8 %   118
  Life Insurance Gains   923   - n/m     -
  Other Noninterest Income   693   823 -15.8 %   618
  Total Noninterest Income   11,818   11,282 4.8 %   11,264
           
  Noninterest Expense:        
  Salaries and Benefits   11,311   11,813 -4.2 %   11,412
  Occupancy and Equipment   5,064   4,759 6.4 %   4,856
  Outsourced Data Processing   2,434   2,429 0.2 %   2,423
  Limited Partnership Operating Losses   1,431   620 130.8 %   1,431
  Professional Fees   582   724 -19.6 %   736
  Courier Service   671   534 25.7 %   661
  Other Noninterest Expense   3,274   3,818 -14.2 %   3,110
  Total Noninterest Expense   24,767   24,697 0.3 %   24,629
           
  Income Before Income Taxes   47,366   29,903 58.4 %   34,149
  Income Tax Provision   12,606   7,840 60.8 %   8,835
  Net Income $ 34,760 $ 22,063 57.5 % $ 25,314
           
  Average Common Shares Outstanding   26,906   26,866 0.1 %   26,889
  Diluted Common Shares Outstanding   26,916   26,875 0.2 %   26,901
           
  Per Common Share Data:        
  Basic Earnings $ 1.29 $ 0.82 57.3 % $ 0.94
  Diluted Earnings   1.29   0.82 57.3 %   0.94
  Dividends Paid   0.42   0.41 2.4 %   0.42
           
        %  
    9/30'22YTD 9/30'21YTD Change  
  Interest & Fee Income:        
  Loans $ 37,481 $ 44,434 -15.6 %  
  Equity Securities   384   329 16.7 %  
  Debt Securities Available For Sale   99,430   77,822 27.8 %  
  Debt Securities Held To Maturity   10,040   7,051 42.4 %  
  Interest-Bearing Cash   5,223   766 581.9 %  
  Total Interest & Fee Income   152,558   130,402 17.0 %  
           
  Interest Expense:        
  Transaction Deposits   273   283 -3.5 %  
  Savings Deposits   861   785 9.7 %  
  Time Deposits   249   330 -24.5 %  
  Short-Term Borrowed Funds   67   53 26.4 %  
  Total Interest Expense   1,450   1,451 -0.1 %  
           
  Net Interest Income   151,108   128,951 17.2 %  
           
  Provision for Credit Losses   -   - n/m    
           
  Noninterest Income:        
  Service Charges   11,006   10,117 8.8 %  
  Merchant Processing Services   8,922   8,998 -0.8 %  
  Debit Card Fees (1)   6,175   5,132 20.3 %  
  Trust Fees   2,462   2,467 -0.2 %  
  ATM Processing Fees   1,514   1,792 -15.5 %  
  Other Service Fees   1,392   1,435 -3.0 %  
  Financial Services Commissions   314   260 20.8 %  
  Life Insurance Gains   923   - n/m    
  Securities Gains   -   34 n/m    
  Other Operating   1,950   2,268 -14.0 %  
  Total Noninterest Income   34,658   32,503 6.6 %  
           
  Noninterest Expense:        
  Salaries and Benefits   34,643   36,575 -5.3 %  
  Occupancy and Equipment   14,666   14,447 1.5 %  
  Outsourced Data Processing   7,294   7,244 0.7 %  
  Limited Partnership Operating Losses   4,293   1,820 135.9 %  
  Professional Fees   2,054   2,496 -17.7 %  
  Courier Service   1,914   1,605 19.3 %  
  Other Operating   9,407   9,707 -3.1 %  
  Total Noninterest Expense   74,271   73,894 0.5 %  
           
  Income Before Income Taxes   111,495   87,560 27.3 %  
  Income Tax Provision   28,805   22,771 26.5 %  
  Net Income $ 82,690 $ 64,789 27.6 %  
           
  Average Common Shares Outstanding   26,889   26,851 0.1 %  
  Diluted Common Shares Outstanding   26,901   26,868 0.1 %  
           
  Per Common Share Data:        
  Basic Earnings $ 3.08 $ 2.41 27.8 %  
  Diluted Earnings   3.07   2.41 27.4 %  
  Dividends Paid   1.26   1.23 2.4 %  
                 

Footnotes and Abbreviations:

(1) The Company received a $1.2 million reconciling payment from a payments network in the first quarter 2022.
 
(2) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $7 thousand at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021.
 
(FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a relatively large portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.
 
(a) Annualized
 
Certain amounts in prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.

Primary Logo

