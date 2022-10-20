Questex Announces the 2022 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Winners

Health Union Social Health Awards Announced; Digital Pharma East Virtual Conference Takes Place October 25-28, 2022

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night at an awards gala, Questex announced the winners of the 2022 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards, an annual awards program presented by Fierce Pharma, honoring leadership, vision, innovation and strategic accomplishments within the pharma marketing and advertising community. The program was held in conjunction with the Digital Pharma East Conference.



The competition showcased the pharma companies and their agencies that have produced thought-provoking, innovative, and compelling campaigns that are making a difference and meeting the global health challenges of today and tomorrow. Trophies were presented to winners in 12 categories. All of the winners found new ways to communicate and produce innovative campaigns. Winners were chosen by a panel of expert and independent judges.

“The winners have proven that they have risen to the challenge in developing and implementing inspiring work for their audiences. We hope that our awards program gives marketers the incentive to stretch their imagination for even greater achievements in the coming year. Congratulations to the winners on their awards,” said Rebecca Willumson, Senior Vice President and Publisher of Fierce Pharma, Fierce Biotech and Fierce Healthcare.

The 2022 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards winners:

Digital Campaign Non-Social Media

Klick Health & Biohaven; Nurtec ODT - Nurtec ODT x Condé Nast (SELF) ‘My Way to Well’

Innovation Challenge

Grey & Genentech - Screen Your Lungs - If That Was You Then

Medical Conference or Event Marketing

Klick Health & Biohaven; Nurtec ODT - Nurtec ODT’s & Condé Nast (Glamour) Women of the Year Program

Multicultural Campaign

Wunderman Thompson Health: Health4Equity - We Love You to Health

New Brand Launch

Real Chemistry & Janssen Pharmaceuticals - Engineered for a Challenging Landscape: RYBREVANT Takes on the Toughest EGFR+ Lung Cancers

Online Video or Film

AstraZeneca & 21GRAMS - The Big Sneeze

Pharma TV

Grey & Genentech, Inc. - Screen Your Lungs: If That Was You Then

Print for Consumer

Aviva Pharmacy - Act For Love- HIV Prevention

Professional Marketing

Area 23, An IPG Health Company & Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - The Unwearable Collection

Public Relations Campaign

Omnipod and Porter Novelli - Promoting Diversity and Inclusion for People with Diabetes: Animal Crossing™: New Horizons

Social Media for Consumer

McCann Health Japan - 6 Minutes Together

Website for Consumer

Sanofi - MBC Unfiltered: Elevating Overlooked Stories in the Breast Cancer Community

In addition, Fierce Pharma partnered with Health Union on the Health Union Social Health Awards. The Health Union Social Health Awards winners include:

Rookie of the Year: Jill King

Jill King Creative Contributor : Achy Smile – Erica Carrasco

: Achy Smile – Erica Carrasco Caregiving Champion : Elle Cole

: Elle Cole Community Cultivator : Natalie Hayden

: Natalie Hayden Best Team : Fibromyalgia Care Society of America

: Fibromyalgia Care Society of America Healthcare Collaborator : Ella Balasa

: Ella Balasa Advocacy Trailblazer : Melissa Talwar

: Melissa Talwar Lifetime Achievement: Krystal Kent

The awards event was sponsored by Health Union, SXM Media, DeepIntent, PulsePoint and Snap Inc.

Fierce Pharma will present a virtual Digital Pharma East event for the pharma marketing and advertising community October 25-28, 2022. Experience Digital Pharma East virtually from your home, office or anywhere. View the agenda here. To register to attend, click here.

