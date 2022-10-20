Honoring a Legend — Six Star Pro Nutrition® Leverages Out-of Home to Celebrate the Greatest Winner in Hoops History

SIX STAR® also unveils “Taste Like Victory” commercial spots as part of its rebranding effort

/EIN News/ -- Oakville, ON and New York, NY, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine Boston’s famed green and white colors in Los Angeles and New York City, just steps away from two of the world’s marquee sports arenas.

It’s possible and a fitting tribute to one of the greatest players the game of basketball has ever known.

Six Star Pro Nutrition®,“The Athlete’s Choice” for sports nutrition at all levels, including those at the professional, collegiate and high school level, is paying tribute to professional basketball’s decision to retire the number six league-wide, with out-of-home billboards in several cities including Boston, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta and Los Angeles.

The billboards will spell out 6OAT - Celebrate The Legacy, in white with a green background. The colors celebrate the college (San Francisco) and professional city (Boston) where Bill Russell played the game of basketball.

“There is the obvious brand alignment with professional basketball retiring the number six on a permanent basis, but there’s so much more to our desire to honor such a legacy,” said Jarrod Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer at Iovate Health Sciences International, the makers of the SIX STAR® brand. “We’re talking about one of the greatest winners in any sport, period, and the first African-American head coach in any U.S. major professional sport.”

SIX STAR® has previously used out-of-home to refine its voice in the sports space, including advocating for the hiring of a female head coach in men’s professional basketball in 2021 and Name, Image and Likeness rights for student athletes.

With the start of a new basketball season upon us, SIX STAR® is also launching its new anthem video and brand campaign, cultivated and crafted with Portland, Oregon based creative agency Öpinionated. The spots, which include a “Tastes Like Victory” brand tagline, will appear digitally, socially and through OTT (over-the-top).

At the heart of the “Tastes Like Victory” campaign are athletes—specifically young athletes who aspire to great potential. Across a multitude of sports, Six Star Pro Nutrition® plays a unique role for the athlete: it serves as the catalyst that transforms mental motivation into physical performance. This idea is brought to life in the 30-second anthem, “Tastes Like Victory,” which also serves as the new aptly named tagline for the brand. Directed by Jackson Tisi, the film was fully shot underwater in a Los Angeles studio. Additional short films showcase athletes in soccer, football, volleyball, baseball and basketball.

“This campaign was a series of happy creative firsts: it was the first collaboration between the Iovate and Öpinionated camps. And it was the first time any of us (agency, client, production company) had ever attempted something as crazy as an underwater basketball shoot, and we loved the results," said Cameron Soane, Opinionated Associate Creative Director.

You can view these first of these spots here.

Six Star Pro Nutrition® provides athletes with advanced, scientifically formulated premium supplements at an incredible value through high-performance protein powders and pre-workouts. For more information on SIX STAR® products, visit www.sixstarpronutrition.com. Also follow us on Facebook®, Twitter®, Instagram® and TikTok® for athlete information, news and updates, diet and training tips, special promotions and more.

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge active sports nutrition company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world. With brand innovations such as Six Star Pro Nutrition®, Iovate is committed to being the number one active nutrition company in the world. Six Star Pro Nutrition® is designed to be the athlete’s choice — fueling all levels of athletic performance allowing for excellence on the field, court, ice and in the gym.

Due to its commitment to research, development and innovation, Iovate has been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry, and continues to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

Attachments

Jake Duhaime Six Star Pro Nutrition 617-285-8087 jake.duhaime@iovate.com