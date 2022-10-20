Wolf Administration’s Commitment to Communities, PA’s Economy Celebrated During Walking Tour of Businesses in Hanover, York Co.

Hanover, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Technology and Innovation Steve D’Ettorre toured several businesses in Hanover, York County, to see firsthand the results of the Wolf Administration’s investments through DCED’s Engage! program.

“Engage! is a great program that gives owners practical, useful advice on how to run a successful business,” said Deputy Secretary D’Ettorre. “It great to be here today to visit these business owners and hear directly from them how they’ve used some of the tips from the program to help their businesses succeed and thrive.”

Under the Wolf Administration, DCED has provided more than $1.9 million in funding through the Engage! program to the South Central Workforce Investment Board (SCPa Works) to assist businesses in the southcentral region, including Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties. The South Central Workforce Investment Board and their partner, the York County Economic Alliance, have provided Engage! assistance to the Hanover businesses visited by Deputy Secretary D’Ettorre during today’s tour.

Deputy Secretary D’Ettorre was joined on the walking tour by Silas Chamberlin, Vice President of the YCEA, Cynthia Picht, Engage! Coordinator, SCPA Works, elected officials, and others.

The following local businesses were visited during the tour in Hanover:

Fat Bat Brewing Company, a craft brewery

Hanover Theater, a historic theater

McAllister’s on York, a restaurant

Public House, a brewpub

Something Wicked Brewing Company, a craft brewery

“We’re grateful to welcome DCED Deputy Secretary D’Ettorre to York County to highlight the impact programs like Engage! have on our small business community,” said Kevin Schreiber, CEO of the York County Economic Alliance. “Through this investment, our team has been able to facilitate connections and solutions for over 350 companies through business walks, roundtables, and individual visits. Not only does Engage! provide valuable resources to small businesses, it encourages our team to leverage their expertise and reach across the county.”

The Engage! program features a robust team of experienced professionals who proactively listen to businesses across Pennsylvania to identify opportunities and challenges and offer targeted technical assistance and solutions.

“At SCPa Works, we strongly believe that workforce and economic development need to be closely aligned in vision and impact,” said Jesse McCree, CEO of SCPa Works. “That’s why we believe the Engage! program has been one of the most innovative and impactful initiatives we’ve had the privilege of being a part of. DCED has been a truly outstanding partner in driving the success of the program – we’re looking forward to many great things ahead for our region because of the Engage! program.”

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Gov. Wolf has served for two terms as a leader consistently at work for the people of Pennsylvania. Learn more about how his Priorities for Pennsylvania have fueled the commonwealth’s comeback, leaving Pennsylvania in a much better place than when he arrived.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Penny Ickes, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #