Live at the Library to Mark 125th Anniversary of Thomas Jefferson Building, Veterans Day in November

The new Thursday evening series Live at the Library is celebrating the 125thanniversary of the opening of the Library of Congress’ Thomas Jefferson Building with a rare open house and concert. Later in November for Veterans Day, the Library will honor veteran stories with a special music and narrative performance.

On Thursday evenings, the Library’s Thomas Jefferson Building and all exhibitions are open for extended hours from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Visitors are invited to enjoy happy hour drinks and snacks available for purchase in the Great Hall overlooking the Capitol and the building’s beautiful architecture while immersing themselves in the Library’s exhibits, collections and programs.

