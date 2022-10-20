Medylife Global FZE in an expansion mode, plans to boost revenues through R&D capabilities in Pharma API
Medylife Global FZE is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical company engaged in the business of Pharma API
A significant consolidation is expected in the Pharma API and core bulk drugs businesses. Pharma API is one of the most profitable sectors for growth & The change in trend has happened in the intermediate or second-rung segment engaged in the business of API, generic or bulk drug chemicals, and contract manufacturing of consumables, which are essentially in the business of supplying raw materials to the frontline pharmaceutical firms.Medylife Global FZE is is all set to further extend its R&D capabilities and provide cutting-edge products to the global market.
Speaking on the expansion plans of Medylife Global FZE, Mr. Salim Khan, the young & energetic Managing Director of Medylife Global FZE said that “Our service goes beyond API manufacturing. We build relationships based on trust and brand prestige. At Medylife Global FZE, we work every day to continually improve our processes. We also actively research and innovate in order to bring new API’s to market and support our API pharma customers. With increasing medicine shortages that critically impact patient care, Medylife Global FZE would contribute to supporting and securing API manufacturing as well as supply capacities for Europe and beyond. In Europe, the new API industry champion is expected to help in balancing the industry’s heavy reliance on API sourced from the Asian region. Our priorities currently is to cater to the growing markets in Africa & Asean Countries. Medylife Global FZE plans to increase its sales to third parties and to expand its partnerships with other pharmaceutical companies in order to take advantage of new growth opportunities and have the ability to deftly adapt to customer needs. Medylife Global FZE is uniquely positioned to benefit from its significant competitive strengths, including a broad portfolio of both volume and niche products, high standards of quality, competitive pricing, state-of-the-art industrial capabilities and technologies across Europe (including France, Italy, Germany, Hungary, and the United Kingdom) as well as leveraging an extensive commercial network covering more than 80 countries.
Medylife Global FZE is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical company engaged in the business of Pharma API & Intermediaries with a significant presence in the UAE & African Markets. Medylife Global FZE within a short span of years has emerged as a trusted & reliable partner to the global market. As pharmaceutical suppliers, Medylife Global FZE has developed our product range of niche, small-molecule API’s to meet the growing demands of the pharmaceutical industry. Medylife Global FZE actively research and innovate in order to bring new API’s to market in order to support our customers.
Medylife Global FZE has a strong leadership ream ably backed by world renowned professional business leaders as advisors to the company. Global Advisors of Medylife Global FZE is only limited to effectively guide the management.
Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala, the Executive Director of Wockhardt Limited, Mr. Lord Drayson, Founder Sensyne Health. Chairman Freevolt Technologies & Dr. Rajaram Samant, the Founder & CEO of the US based Celagenex are the respected names in the corporate world in the Advisory Board
Medylife Global FZE, has a Geographical advantage with its team spread across the globe. We had divided our business into 4 continents, Asia, Africa, Europe, and the US. With our team located and placed at various locations such as UAE, London, India, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa, and New York, which help in sourcing the required products at much competitive price, best quality and with good payment terms. Our major revenue turnover comes from Asian Countries. As one of the global marketers of commodities, we are uniquely diversified by geography, products, and activities. Integrating our marketing and interacting skills, which sets us apart from our competitors to create a unique culture and helps to generate value for the company. Medylife Global Fze Is An International Trading And Distribution Company, Focused On The Pharma-Related Chemicals Supply Chain By Acquisition, Development, And Commercialization.
