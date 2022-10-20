Submit Release
Sara Kopamees interviews Staples Professional President Michelle Micuda for Canadian Industry magazine

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Interactive publishers Industry Media recently announced the release of the latest edition of Canadian Industry magazine featuring an exclusive interview with Staples Professional President Michelle Micuda:  http://www.canadianindustryonline.com/01_magazines/CIO/CIO_Oct_2022/mobile/index.html

Readers are invited to share their comments on CIO's content via Facebook, and by email at sara.kopamees@industrymedia.ca. Contributions to the magazines are welcomed and will be reviewed by the Industry Media team for inclusion in the next issues. Current contributors include CAPP, Canada Newswire (Cision), and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

About Industry Media

Industry Media is an interactive publishing company dedicated to serving the information needs of business professionals in Canada and abroad.  Industry Media produces digital B2B and general business magazine Canadian Industry Online (CIO), with a mandate to share Canadian innovation success nationally and beyond and publish stories about notable Canadians from coast to coast—to an audience of over 200,000 businesses and more than 500,000 people in North America.  

