Fire Grounds Coffee Co. Competes on America's Real Deal on Oct. 30

The veteran-owned coffee brand founded by two firefighters helps first responders elevate their coffee experience at their stations while giving back to mental health resources.

Fire Grounds Coffee Co., the veteran-owned startup founded by two firefighters, announces its appearance on the new investment TV show America's Real Deal on Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. CST/11 a.m. ET on Fox. The program is an opportunity for viewers to vote, buy products and invest in 16 small businesses, determining who will be the season one champion.

America's Real Deal gives the featured entrepreneurs a chance to raise capital, sell products and receive national exposure to grow their business, with an estimated viewership of over 1 million per episode. Viewers are encouraged to share the story of their favorite business on their social media channels with the link here (or by scanning the QR code).

Fire Grounds Coffee Co. brews premium coffee for everyone's enjoyment, simultaneously helping first responders elevate their coffee experience at their stations (for every five bags of specialty coffee sold, one bag is donated to a first responder). The sale of the premium, 100% Colombian air-roasted coffee also provides firefighters access to mental health resources and advocacy through the nonprofit Next Rung. The brand shares literature with every order and donates a portion of proceeds from its events to the nonprofit.

"We're extremely excited to be on the premiere show of America's Real Deal with the opportunity to show a national audience why we love brewing our delicious coffee for the benefit of others, including our heroic first responders," said co-founder Paul Clarke. "More importantly, we want to shed light on our partnership with Next Rung. Mental health is a huge issue amongst first responders. Alcoholism, drug use and suicide are rampant across all first responder jobs."

The idea for Fire Grounds Coffee Co. originated when firefighter Paul Clarke was on an early morning ride with sirens blaring, craving a great cup of coffee, not the substandard version found in his firehouse. He let that idea germinate while being subsequently deployed to Iraq as a Marine officer for nine months. Upon his return, he got together with his fellow firefighter and veteran buddy Kyle Lund to start the brand. For more information, visit http://www.firegroundscoffeecompany.com

Fire Grounds Coffee Co. is built on the belief that heroes deserve the best quality coffee. The company was founded by two U.S. veterans who now serve as firefighters and paramedics in the Dallas area and are all about putting first responders – first. For every five bags of specialty coffee sold, one bag is donated to a first responder as a thank you to this valuable group of men and women whose heroism and commitment to serving and protecting our communities do not go unnoticed. As for the coffee itself, what sets Fire Grounds apart from other premium craft coffee is that our coffee is air roasted on demand, per order, which means you get only the freshest brew possible with every cup.

