Public input meeting for proposed improvements on ND 17 scheduled next week

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held on Oct. 27 to receive input and comments on proposed improvements to North Dakota Highway 17 near Adams.



The meeting will be available in person or online by going to the North Dakota Department of Transportation website at www.dot.nd.gov, click Public Meetings under Quick Links. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on Oct. 27.



The in-person meeting will be held at the Auditorium on Main Street in Adams on the same day from 4 to 6 p.m. The meeting will utilize an open house format with no formal presentation.



The public input meeting is being facilitated by the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and KLJ Engineering LLC.



Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by Nov. 9, 2022, to Adam McGill, PE, KLJ Engineering LLC, PO Box 1157, Bismarck, ND 58502-1157, Email: adam.mcgill@kljeng.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.



For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact Adam McGill.



The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.



- ### -



CONTACT:

Adam McGill, PE

KLJ Engineering

adam.mcgill@kljeng.com

218-516-3364

