CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AZRE, TSP and PLTR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Azure Power Global Limited AZRE

AZRE Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased June 15, 2021 - August 26, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 31, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Azure Power Global Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were procedural irregularities, including deviations from safety and quality standards, at one of Azure's plants; (2) certain project data was manipulated; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's internal controls and procedures were not effective; (4) Azure had received a credible whistleblower report alleging such misconduct; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. TSP

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons who: (a) purchased or otherwise acquired TuSimple common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with TuSimple's April 15, 2021 initial public offering; and/or (b) that purchased or otherwise acquired TuSimple securities between April 15, 2021 and August 1, 2022, both dates inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 31, 2022

According to the filed complaint, (i) TuSimple's commitment to safety was significantly overstated and defendants concealed fundamental problems with the Company's technology; (ii) TuSimple was rushing the testing of its autonomous driving technology in order to deliver driverless trucks to the market ahead of its more safety-conscious competitors; (iii) there was a corporate culture within TuSimple that suppressed or ignored safety concerns in favor of unrealistically ambitious testing and delivery schedules; (iv) the aforementioned conduct made accidents involving the Company's autonomous driving technology more likely; (v) the aforementioned conduct invited enhanced regulatory scrutiny and investigatory action toward the Company; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR

PLTR Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 9, 2021 - May 6, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 14, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Palantir Technologies Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Palantir's investments in marketable securities were having a significant negative impact on the Company's earnings per share ("EPS") results; (ii) Palantir overstated the sustainability of its government segment's growth and revenues; (iii) Palantir was experiencing a significant slowdown in revenue growth, particularly among its government customers, despite ongoing global conflicts and market disruptions; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company was likely to miss consensus estimates for its first quarter 2022 EPS and second quarter 2022 sales outlook; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

