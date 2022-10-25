Concrete Surface Retarders Market to Accrue 4% of CAGR During 2030 | BASF SE, Sika AG, Mapei S.p.A.

Concrete Surface Retarders Market

Global concrete surface retarders market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~4% over the forecast period 2030

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research Nester published a report titled “ Concrete Surface Retarders Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030” which delivers detailed overview of the global concrete surface retarders market in terms of market segmentation by type, application, end-user, and by region.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Expert: https://www.researchnester.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-id-3532 The global concrete surface retarders market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~4% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2030.The market is bifurcated on the basis of type into water-based and solvent-based, out of which, the water-based segment is forecasted to hold the notable market share over the forecast period owing to the eco-friendly, and non-hazardous nature of water-based concrete surface retarders, as opposed to solvent-based, which contain high levels of volatile organic compounds. The environment friendly characteristics, along with easy availability, are estimated to boost the segment growth.The global concrete surface retarders market is anticipated to grow on the back of increasing demand for slip-resistant surfaces in vehicle parking areas, pavements and sidewalks, inclined entrance ways, and others. Surface retarders slow down or delay the setting of only the top surface of the cement. The growing applications of exposed aggregate surfaces in construction activities, are estimated to boost the demand for concrete surface retarders, in turn, resulting in market growth. The rapid recovery in the construction sector, post COVID-19 pandemic, is estimated to fuel the market growth.On the basis of geographical analysis, the global concrete surface retarders market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.The market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness notable growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing construction activities, backed by industrial development, and high production of construction products in the region.The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players’ competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.Growing Construction Activities to Boost the Market GrowthThe rapid adoption of technology and innovation in the construction sector has resulted in rapid growth in the construction activities across the world. This includes construction of roads, pavements, and other infrastructural, as well as industrial structures. The growing production of concrete bricks, backed by rising construction activities, is one of the major growth drivers for the market.Download/Request Sample Copy of Strategic Report: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-3532 However, lack of information regarding dosage amount and other technical knowledge is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the global concrete surface retarders market over the forecast period.This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global concrete surface retarders market which includes company profiling of Sika AG, BASF SE, MapeiS.p.A. , GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Concrete Additives & Chemicals Pvt Ltd, CHRYSO SAS, The Taiwan Cement Corporation, Martin Marietta Inc., Holcim Ltd., and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global concrete surface retarders market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.More Information@ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/concrete-surface-retarders-market/3532 Similar Reports-Urethane Concrete Sealer Market- https://www.researchnester.com/reports/urethane-concrete-sealer-market/4223 About Research NesterResearch Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision in order to avoid future uncertainties.

Forge your own success stories, With Research Nester - A Composite Market Research Solution