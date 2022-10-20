Adrenaline Unveils New Brand Identity – Leading Change for an Evolving Industry

Updated brand and website spotlight company's expanded services, geographic reach and mission to move brands and businesses ahead

Adrenaline, the brand experience company known for their expansive footprint in financial services, has announced a reimagined brand identity and new website to more holistically reflect the company's unique service set and compelling vision. Doubling down on their commitment to designing and building people-first experiences that move brands and businesses ahead, the new brand platform puts the brand experience company in an even better position to lead that change.

"Just like the dynamic industries we serve, we've evolved our brand and services to be even more relevant and better matched to client and market needs," says Sean Keathley, president and CEO of Adrenaline. "We made this shift not because there was something lacking in our brand and business, but rather, to build on what was already strong. We'd simply grown beyond our brand's ability to tell the full story of what we do and what we deliver."

While the company is changing their look, feel and story, the core of who Adrenaline is remains the same, including their name, leadership and the way they serve their clients. Formerly located at adrenalineagency.com, the new brand's URL is adrenalinex.com, with the "X" emphasizing the focus on experience. The new site highlights the company's industry-leading thinking, people, and work; and delivers a clear, simple navigation across their four core services: Brand & Marketing, Network Transformation, Design & Construction, and Digital Signage.

"Experience has always been at the heart of what we do," says Juliet D'Ambrosio, Chief Brand Officer for Adrenaline. "Experiences for clients, their customers, and for our own people. Over time, the company had evolved to deliver on every aspect of brand experience for clients across the US and Canada, but our own brand hadn't yet caught up to tell that story. We needed exactly the kind of effort that we advise our clients to give to their brands – to be more purposeful and to have a clearer, more differentiated articulation of what we're in business to do – to lead change for a fast-evolving industry. Our refreshed brand does just that."

About Adrenaline

Adrenaline is an end-to-end brand experience company serving the financial industry that positions, designs, builds, and implements change for companies so they can grow. We move brands and businesses ahead by delivering on every aspect of their experience across digital and physical channels, from strategy through design, construction, and implementation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005168/en/