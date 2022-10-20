Safety Gloves Market is projected to expand at 7.2% CAGR by the end of 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide safety gloves market is being driven by an increasing number of cases of industrial injuries, and the market is projected to expand more than 2X over the next ten years.



From 2017 to 2021, worldwide demand for safety gloves increased at a noteworthy CAGR of 6.4%, with the United States, Japan, China, India, and the U.K. holding significant shares in the global market and leading the race. The global market ended up with revenue worth US$ 11.13 Bn at the end of 2021.

"Rise in Industrial Risks of Accidents"

The changing nature and forms of industrial risks caused by the rising usage of new materials, coatings, and interior designs are predicted to raise the demand for protection and safety equipment (particularly fire- and cut-resistant gloves). As a result, considerable opportunities exist in the creation of customized protective safety gloves that safeguard employees and operators from related threats.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32046

How is the Safety Gloves Market Progressing in the U.S.?

"Stringent Government Regulations for Safety of Workers in the U.S."

The U.S. safety gloves market holds a major share of 74.3% of the North American region. The market is also anticipated to progress at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

The U.S. is a developed country with abundant end-use industries for safety gloves, such as manufacturing, healthcare, real estate, and others. The government in this country is strict and has passed stringent regulations for the safety of working individuals.

As a result, if any anomalies are discovered, the employer faces severe fines, and it also develops a negative image of the organization among consumers and in the market. Over the projected period, stringent government rules are likely to drive the demand for safety gloves across end-use sectors in the country.

Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/32046

Which Material is Most Widely Used in Safety Glove Manufacturing?

"Nitrile Safety Gloves Widely Demanded across Regions"

According to this analysis, based on material type, nitrile safety gloves hold a major share of more than 30% in the overall market and the segment is estimated to lead the market during the study tenure.

Nitrile aids in the maintenance of barrier protection with prolonged usage. Nitrile is commonly used in the manufacture of industrial and healthcare examination gloves. Nitrile has the benefits of being a good option for those who are sensitive to natural rubber latex, being resistant to oil-based products, glutaraldehyde, and many other chemicals, having great in-use durability, and being very resistant to abrasion and punctures.

Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32046

Key Segments Covered in Safety Gloves Industry Research

By Product Type:

Disposable Gloves

Surgical Gloves

Sterile Gloves

Chemical and Liquid Resistant Gloves

Others

Durable Gloves

Chemical and Liquid Resistant Gloves

Heavy Duty Gloves

Thermal Gloves

Others

By Material Type:

Natural Rubber

Nitrile

Neoprene

Vinyl

Leather

Others

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32046

Competition Landscape

Safety glove manufacturers are strategizing and implementing a variety of penetration strategies to increase their sales in lucrative markets. These strategies include product rollouts, collaborations with established players, partnerships, acquisitions, and enchantment of regional and global distribution networks.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on "micros" by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their "macro" business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com