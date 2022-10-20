Dwight Capital & Dwight Mortgage Trust Close Q3 2022 with $192.29MM in Seniors & Healthcare Financing

Dwight Capital and its affiliate REIT, Dwight Mortgage Trust, financed $192.29MM in seniors and healthcare financing during Q3 2022. Featured among the transactions are bridge loans for a New Hampshire Skilled Nursing Facility ("SNF") Portfolio and the Tanglewood Portfolio in New York.

Dwight provided a $42MM bridge loan to facilitate the acquisition of a three-property SNF portfolio in New Hampshire: Epsom Healthcare Center, Maple Leaf Healthcare Center, and Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Center. The facilities are comprised of 387 beds and approximately 195,860 square feet. Managing Director, Josh Sturm, originated this transaction.

Dwight also financed a $27MM bridge acquisition loan for a portfolio of four assisted living and memory care facilities in Jamestown and Frewsburg, New York: Tanglewood Manor, Memory Gardens, The Magnolia, and Comfort Today. Together, the facilities consist of 293 beds and feature community amenities, including fitness centers, courtyards with gardens, lounges, and walking paths.

Josh Levin originated this transaction for the borrower, Gary Rohinsky, the CEO of Culture Care Senior Living. Rohinsky said, "At Culture Care, we believe in using our Culture as our foundation to fulfill our vision of enriching the lives of our seniors, their families, and the communities that we serve through compassion, innovation, and customer service. We are grateful to take over an operation with a fantastic team that shares the same vision, and we are appreciative to the team at Dwight Capital for helping us make it happen. We look forward to working with Dwight on future transactions."

Dwight also provided financing for these featured senior living communities in Q3 2022:

$50MM bridge acquisition loan for a 404-bed SNF portfolio located across Texas.

$14MM bridge refinance for RegalCare at Harwich and Foremost at Sharon, a 201-bed SNF portfolio located in Harwich and Sharon, Massachusetts.

$12.43MM bridge acquisition loan for a 314-bed SNF portfolio in Danielson and Willimantic, Connecticut.

$11MM bridge refinance for St. Camillus Center, a 124-bed SNF located in Stamford, Connecticut.

$10.6MM bridge acquisition loan for The Edwinola, a 200-bed assisted living, independent living, and memory care facility in Dade City, Florida.

$9.2MM bridge acquisition loan for Forest Park Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, a 114-bed SNF located in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

$7.6MM HUD 232/223(f) loan for Edenbrook of Oshkosh, a 110-bed SNF in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

$5.28MM HUD 232/223(f) loan for Edenbrook of Wisconsin Rapids, an 80-bed SNF in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.

About Dwight Capital

Dwight Capital, LLC is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States and has a loan servicing portfolio in excess of $11 billion. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of loan types such as Balance-Sheet Bridge & New Construction Loans, FHA/HUD Insured Loans, as well as Mezzanine Financing.

For more information about Dwight Capital, please visit: www.dwightcapital.com

About Dwight Mortgage Trust

Dwight Mortgage Trust, LLC ("DMT" or the "Fund") is an actively managed real estate investment trust specializing in the origination and financing of commercial mortgages across a range of real estate asset classes. DMT works in conjunction with affiliate firm Dwight Capital to source and evaluate lending opportunities nationwide. The Fund partners with experienced sponsors on projects in major markets, focusing on investments with a clearly defined exit strategy.

For more information about Dwight Mortgage Trust, please visit: www.dwightmortgagetrust.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005747/en/