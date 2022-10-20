The Return of a Classic: Leica Summilux-M 35 f/1.4

TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 150 years of experience in optical design, Leica has mastered precision tools, which have consistently set photography standards and redefined the boundaries of what is technically possible. This is particularly manifested through the lenses of the legendary Leica M-System. One of these legends returns now: the Leica Summilux-M 35 f/1.4.

In 1961, the Leica Summilux-M 35 f/1.4. was the world's fastest wide-angle lens, distinguished by its extremely light, compact size, weighing only 7.05 ounces. The lens provided new creative opportunities with its unique image rendering, delivering an unmistakable aesthetic unique to its character. When photographing wide open, the lens delivers unmatched bokeh, an extraordinary pictorial look and intended flairs in backlit situations, earning the Summilux-M 35 f/1.4 the title "True King of Bokeh".

The relaunched edition retains its original vintage design and with the identical optical calculation of the first Summilux-M 35 f/1.4. Furthermore, the stainless steel front ring known as "Steel Rim", the lockable focus ring and the black attachable lens hood are also modelled on the original. What is new, however, is the second round lens hood with E46 thread to enable the use of filters and is also included with this lens.

The Summilux-M 35 f/1.4 joins the ranks of the Leica Classic Line as the fourth member next to the Summaron-M 28 f/5.6, the Thambar-M 90 f/2.2 and the Noctilux-M 50 f/1.2 ASPH. lenses.

The Leica Summilux-M 35 f/1.4 is priced at $3,895 and is available at all Leica Stores in the United States and the Leica Online Store.

