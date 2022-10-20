LTE and 5G Broadcast Market : : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Outlook-2026

4G LTE is the latest technology in the mobile broadband market. LTE can provide a data speed of up to 30 Mbps and LTE Advance can even provide a speed of 100 Mbps. Use of internet in mobile devices such as tablets, phablets, smartphones, and mobile data cards has fueled the adoption of mobile broadband service across the globe. The development of new mobile applications that provide video streaming, video calls, and many other real-time functioning features, has increased the need for high-speed mobile broadband internet.

Increased need for higher data-rates and greater spectral efficiency are the primary factors driving the market growth. Implementation of LTE in the public sectors such as public safety as well as in defence and security further drives the market. These applications require high-speed communication during emergency; therefore, LTE is the best-suited network to feed this need. Furthermore, changing customer preferences and rising demand for high-speed mobile broadband has created a huge potential in the Asia-Pacific market. Telecom operators have planned highest number of LTE installations in these developing countries.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6089

By End-Use

• Video on demand

• Mobile TV

• Connected Cars

• Emergency Alerts

• Stadiums

• E-Newspapers & E- Magazines

• Radio

• Data Feed & Notifications

• Others

By Technology

• LTE Broadcast

• 5G Broadcast

By Region

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA)

The major companies in the global LTE and 5G broadcast industry include, KT, Verizon Wireless, China Unicom, Telstra, Reliance (Jio), Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, Huawei, Cisco, ZTE, and others.

The LTE and 5G broadcast market is segmented based on technology, end-use, and region. Based on technology, it is categorized into LTE Broadcast, and 5G Broadcast. Based on end-use, it is categorized into video on demand, mobile tv, connected cars, emergency alerts, stadiums, e-newspapers & e- magazines, radio, data feed & notifications, and others. Based on region, it is categorized into Europe, Asia pacific, North America, and LAMEA.

