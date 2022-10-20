Submit Release
Pax­ton Sues Google for its Unau­tho­rized Cap­ture and Use of Bio­met­ric Data and Vio­la­tion of Tex­ans’ Privacy

Attorney General Paxton has sued Google, alleging that the tech giant has unlawfully captured and used the biometric data of millions of Texans without properly obtaining their informed consent to do so. 

The lawsuit alleges that Google, in yet another violation of Texans’ privacy, has collected millions of biometric identifiers, including voiceprints and records of face geometry, from Texans through its products and services like Google Photos, Google Assistant, and Nest Hub Max. Google’s exploitation of the personal information of Texans for its own commercial interests is a knowing violation of the state’s Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act.  

“Google’s indiscriminate collection of the personal information of Texans, including very sensitive information like biometric identifiers, will not be tolerated,” Attorney General Paxton said. “I will continue to fight Big Tech to ensure the privacy and security of all Texans.” 

Attorney General Paxton continues to be a stalwart defender of Texas consumers and a check against abuses by Big Tech. Paxton previously filed lawsuits against Google for violating the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices-Consumer Protection Act and for deceptively tracking users’ location without their consent.  

To read the full lawsuit, click here

