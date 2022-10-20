Lactalis Canada’s Khaas and siggi’s Brands Add Renowned Dairy Farmers of Canada Blue Cow Logo

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) and Lactalis Canada are pleased to announce that DFC’s Blue Cow Logo will now appear on the company’s Khaas Dahi and Khaas Halal and siggi’s yogourt products. Prominently displaying the renowned Blue Cow logo on these popular brands, Lactalis Canada is helping more and more consumers recognize products made with 100% high-quality, nutritious Canadian milk, produced in accordance with some of the most stringent food safety, milk quality, traceability, biosecurity, animal welfare and environmental stewardship standards in the world.



“The Blue Cow is a widely-recognized symbol of dairy farmers’ dedication and pride in producing 100% high-quality Canadian milk, and their high standards in the areas of animal care, food safety, milk quality and sustainable production,” said Pierre Lampron, President of Dairy Farmers of Canada. “We are pleased to further expand our collaboration with Lactalis Canada by adding the logo on their Khaas and siggi’s products, as it speaks to the trust consumers, processors and retailers have in our farmers’ practices.”

“Lactalis Canada is pleased to build on our partnership with Dairy Farmers of Canada with the Blue Cow logo which is widely featured on more than 650 of our milk, cream and cheese products under the Lactantia, Beatrice, Black Diamond, Cracker Barrel, Balderson, P’tit Quebec, Astro, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, and Olympic brands,” said Mark Taylor, Lactalis Canada President & CEO. “The addition of the Blue Cow Logo on our Khaas and siggi’s brands demonstrates our continued commitment to quality as we serve the growing South Asian, Middle Eastern and North African market in Canada where dairy plays an important role in the daily diet and cuisine of consumers.”

In conjunction with the upcoming Diwali festivities, Lactalis Canada will feature the Blue Cow Logo on the company’s digital advertising and in-store (point-of-sale) signage, as well as the first Khaas ethnic yogourt “Helping Make Every Day Special” national television media campaign currently on air. The campaign highlights the versatility and authenticity of Khaas Dahi and Khaas Halal yogourt in everyday cooking so that more Canadians can enjoy the authentic tastes of home.

To find out more about Khaas and siggi’s yogourt products, visit www.khaas.ca and www.siggis.ca.

About Dairy Farmers of Canada

Dairy Farmers of Canada is the national policy, lobbying and promotional organization representing Canadian dairy producers. DFC strives to create stable conditions for the dairy sector in our country. It also seeks to maintain policies that promote the sustainability of Canadian dairy production and works to promote dairy products and their health benefits.

About Lactalis Canada Inc.

With 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada is committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians by producing nutritious and great tasting dairy products. Named on Forbes 2022 list of Canada’s Best Employers, Lactalis Canada directly employs 4,000 Canadians, supports hundreds of farming families and contributes to the livelihoods of thousands of Canadians who provide essential services to Lactalis Canada's more than 30 operating sites including 19 manufacturing facilities. The company’s iconic brands include Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P'tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, Khaas, siggi’s, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Galbani, and Président. Lactalis Canada’s commitment to responsible and sustainable growth has been recognized with the 2021 Canadian Grocer Impact Award for Sustainability and its CDN $2.9 million investment to the communities in which it operates. Lactalis Canada is part of Lactalis Group, the world’s leading dairy company, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalis.ca.

