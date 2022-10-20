UN chief António Guterres to visit Việt Nam on Oct 21-22: Foreign ministry

UN chief António Guterres to visit Việt Nam on Oct 21-22: Foreign ministry
VIETNAM, October 20 -
HÀ NỘI — United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres will be visiting Việt Nam on October 21-22 at the invitation of the Vietnamese State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.
The trip is made on a significant occasion with Việt Nam celebrating its 45th anniversary of accession to the UN, the successful fulfillment of its non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council for the 2020-21 term, and also the recent election of Việt Nam to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2020-25 term.
The cooperation between Việt Nam and the UN is constantly strengthening and Việt Nam is participating more actively and responsibly and making ever more meaningful contributions in all areas of UN activities, contributing to increasing its position in the international arena, according to the foreign ministry.
The UN chief is expected to have official talks with President Phúc, pay a courtesy call to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and have meetings with the Chairman of the National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.
The UN leader along with President Phúc will also co-chair a ceremony commemorating the 45th anniversary of Việt Nam joining the UN.
He will also hold talks with the students of the Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam in a meeting chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn.
Guterres’ schedule also includes visits to the Việt Nam’s meteorological and hydrological administration, the Green One UN House, and the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long-Hà Nội and the Việt Nam National Museum of History. — VNS