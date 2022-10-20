Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,083 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,415 in the last 365 days.

UN chief António Guterres to visit Việt Nam on Oct 21-22: Foreign ministry

VIETNAM, October 20 -  

HÀ NỘI — United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres will be visiting Việt Nam on October 21-22 at the invitation of the Vietnamese State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.

The trip is made on a significant occasion with Việt Nam celebrating its 45th anniversary of accession to the UN, the successful fulfillment of its non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council for the 2020-21 term, and also the recent election of Việt Nam to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2020-25 term.

The cooperation between Việt Nam and the UN is constantly strengthening and Việt Nam is participating more actively and responsibly and making ever more meaningful contributions in all areas of UN activities, contributing to increasing its position in the international arena, according to the foreign ministry.

The UN chief is expected to have official talks with President Phúc, pay a courtesy call to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and have meetings with the Chairman of the National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.

The UN leader along with President Phúc will also co-chair a ceremony commemorating the 45th anniversary of Việt Nam joining the UN.

He will also hold talks with the students of the Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam in a meeting chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn.

Guterres’ schedule also includes visits to the Việt Nam’s meteorological and hydrological administration, the Green One UN House, and the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long-Hà Nội and the Việt Nam National Museum of History. — VNS

You just read:

UN chief António Guterres to visit Việt Nam on Oct 21-22: Foreign ministry

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.