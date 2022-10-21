BLUES ROCK SUPERSTAR JOE BONAMASSA DROPS NEW COLLECTION OF SONGS WITH ‘ROAD TO REDEMPTION’
INCLUDES RARE TRACKS NEVER RELEASED DIGITALLY FROM CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED 2018 REDEMPTION ALBUMLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blues Rock superstar Joe Bonamassa surprises fans across the globe by releasing a collection of songs from his 2018 hit album, Redemption, including 3 bonus tracks that have never been available digitally before today. A play on the original album title, Road to Redemption alternates between new and familiar tracks, bringing long-standing and new listeners alike on a journey through 6 diverse, specially curated songs. Showcasing Bonamassa’s prolific guitar playing and wide-ranging style, listeners everywhere can stream or download these 3 never before released tracks NOW.
The release is accompanied by a fast-paced brand-new music video for the “Black Roses”, which can be viewed HERE. Not only the first song on the track list, “Black Roses” is also the first of the 3 new-to-digital releases.
Redemption continues to be a fan-favorite 4 years after its original release, and now listeners across the globe can enjoy a fresh new take on the Billboard Blues Album Chart-topping album. Although new to digital platforms, the new songs on the compilation may sound familiar to some. Fans who purchased the Target-exclusive release of Redemption received these songs on their CD or vinyl as bonus tracks. With the songs available digitally for the first time, even those who are familiar with the bonus tracks will experience a new appreciation for them as they journey “down the road” of the tracklist of Road to Redemption.
TRACKLISTING:
1. *Black Roses
2. The Ghost Of Macon Jones feat. Jamey Johnson
3. *Stronger Now In Broken Places (Band Version)
4. Deep In The Blues Again
5. *Somewhere Down The Road
6. Molly O'
*Denotes New Digital Release
Fans of the Blues Rock Titan know the familiar saying – Joe Bonamassa is “Always On The Road”, and Road to Redemption comes out just in time for the start of his U.S. Fall 2022 tour, which begins November 1st and spanning across 19 cities and 22 dates. True to the moniker, tickets are also available now for two U.S. and European tours taking place this Spring. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting Bonamassa’s TOUR page.
TOUR DATES
JOE BONAMASSA FALL US TOUR:
11/1/2022 SPRINGFIELD, MO Juanita K. Hammons Hall
11/3/2022 SPRINGFIELD, IL UIS Performing Arts Center
11/4/2022 CHICAGO, IL The Chicago Theatre
11/5/2022 CHICAGO, IL The Chicago Theatre
11/8/2022 GREEN BAY, WI Weidner Center
11/9/2022 DAVENPORT, IA Adler Theatre
11/11/2022 MINNEAPOLIS, MN Orpheum Theatre
11/12/2022 MINNEAPOLIS, MN Orpheum Theatre
11/13/2022 DES MOINES, IA Des Moines Civic Center
11/15/2022 WICHITA, KS Orpheum Theatre
11/16/2022 MIDLAND, TX Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
11/18/2022 PHOENIX, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre
11/19/2022 TUCSON, AZ Tucson Music Hall
11/20/2022 RIVERSIDE, CA Fox Performing Arts Center
11/22/2022 SANTA BARBARA, CA The Granada Theatre
11/23/2022 SACRAMENTO, CA Safe Credit Union Performing Arts Center
11/25/2022 PORTLAND, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
11/26/2022 RENO, NV Grand Theatre
11/28/2022 BOISE, ID Morrison Center
11/30/2022 SEATTLE, WA The Paramount Theatre
12/1/2022 SEATTLE, WA The Paramount Theatre
12/2/2022 SPOKANE, WA First Interstate Center For The Arts
JOE BONAMASSA SPRING 2023 US TOUR:
2/15/2023 CHARLESTON, WV Clay Center
2/17/2023 CLEVELAND, OH Playhouse Square
2/18/2023 MILWAUKEE, WI Riverside Theater
2/20/2023 MADISON, WI The Orpheum Theater
2/22/2023 PEORIA, IL Peoria Civic Center Theater
2/24/2023 GRAND RAPIDS, MI DeVos Performance Hall
2/25/2023 SOUTH BEND, IN Morris Performing Arts Center
2/28/2023 BUFFALO, NY Shea’s Buffalo Theatre
3/1/2023 PITTSBURGH, PA Benedum Center
3/3/2023 CHARLOTTE, NC Ovens Auditorium
3/4/2023 ATLANTA, GA Fox Theatre
3/5/2023 CHATTANOOGA, TN Soldiers and Sailors Memorial
3/7/2023 MONTGOMERY, AL Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
3/8/2023 NEW ORLEANS, LA Saenger Theatre
3/10/2023 MELBOURNE, FL The King Center
3/11/2023 ST. AUGUSTINE, FL The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
About Joe Bonamassa
Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians today. A three-time GRAMMY nominee, Bonamassa earned his 25th No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Album Chart, with his latest studio album Time Clocks.
Cited by Guitar World as “arguably the world’s biggest blues guitarist,” Bonamassa is known for taking risks and venturing into uncharted territory throughout his wide-ranging career, and his latest studio album Time Clocks marks his most raw, rocking album yet, with American Songwriter sharing, “Bonamassa pushes into fresh territory while staying within a blues-based framework,” and “there is more than enough proof in this sprawling set that Bonamassa doesn’t intend to rest on his laurels or take his star status in the blues-rock genre for granted.”
Bonamassa earned his third GRAMMY nomination with 2020’s Royal Tea, recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios and bringing Bonamassa full circle: reconnecting the guitar-slinging kid who stumbled across the best of British blues in his dad’s vinyl collection to the player he is today. That same year, Bonamassa delivered a groundbreaking live performance from the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, where he played Royal Tea in its entirety to over tens of thousands of people across the globe via live stream, recording the full set for the live concert film and album Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From The Ryman, released in 2021.
Bonamassa also runs Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, a non-profit that promotes music education and blues music by funding scholarships and providing music education resources to schools in need. To date, the foundation has provided schools and teachers with over $1 Million and has positively impacted 74,000 students in all 50 states.
Created by Bonamassa and Roy Weisman, Keeping The Blues Alive Records (KTBA Records) has released albums for many artists, including musical icon Dion’s Blues With Friends, Chicago Queen of Guitar Joanna Connor’s 4801 South Indiana Avenue and British Blues-Rock star Joanne Shaw Taylor’s Blues From The Hear Live, all of which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Charts, while Blues-legend Larry McCray’s Blues Without You debuted at No. 2. Bonamassa plans to produce and release more artists on KTBA Records this year.
