New York State Department of State Rochester Regional Board of Review to Meet Wednesday; November 9th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.

A meeting of the NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF STATE ROCHESTER REGIONAL BOARD OF REVIEW will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday; November 9th, 2022, via videoconference call (WebEx) at the following locations:

Greece Town Hall,

Community Room A & B

1 Vince Toffany Boulevard

Rochester, NY 14612

New York State Department of State

One Commerce Plaza

99 Washington Avenue, Conference Room 1135

Albany, NY 12210

*Please note: All guests and visitors coming to the Albany location will be required to have picture ID and check in with security on the ATM side of the lobby where they will receive a badge to enter the building at One Commerce Plaza, 99 Washington Avenue. Please afford yourself extra time to accommodate checking in at the security desk. Thank you for your cooperation.

The public has the right to attend the meeting at any of the locations noted above or may attend remotely at the link provided below.

A public hearing pursuant to Section 103-a of the Public Officers Law will be conducted at the public meeting regarding the proposed resolution authorizing the use of videoconferencing and written procedures governing member and public attendance. The public has the right to attend the public hearing to submit comments or may submit comments prior to the public hearing to the contact set forth below in this notice.

Rochester BOR Proposed Resolution and Written Procedures

Contact:

Note: For information on logistics, please contact Brian Tollisen at: Brian.Toll[email protected] or 518-764-3132.

###