$13+ Billion Contact Lenses Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 5.1% by 2028 | The Insight Partners

Contact Lenses market growth is driven by the growing prevalence of myopia & other visual disorders, rising tendency to improve aesthetics, and increasing disposable incomes.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners latest market study, titled " Contact Lenses Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Strategy and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Material, Design, Application, And Distribution Channel, and Geography," the global contact lenses market size was valued at USD 9.22 billion in 2021 and is likely to reach a USD 13.05 Billion in 2028 at an estimated CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2028.





Download Sample PDF Brochure of Contact Lenses Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002613/







Global Contact Lenses Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 9.22 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 13.05 Billion in 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 and 2028. Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 150 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Material Design Application and Distribution Channel Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global Contact Lenses Market: Competitive Landscape

EssilorLuxottica; Alcon Inc.; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Bausch & Lomb Incorporated; The Cooper Companies Inc.; HOYA Corporation; SynergEyes, Inc.; STAAR Surgical Company; X-Cel Specialty Contacts; and Medenniumare are the key market players profiled in the study. Several other major companies were also studied and analyzed in this research study to get a holistic view of the contact lenses market and its ecosystem.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Contact Lenses Market:



The COVID-19 outbreak reflected a decrease in demand for contact lenses globally. The pandemic has considerable social and economic ramifications across various industries and sectors. In the case of contact lenses, the market declined due to the limited eye care consultations.

The major market players, such as Bausch + Lomb, The Cooper Companies Inc, and Johnson and Johnson, have reported declining sales due to decreased sales & operations. This led prominent and emerging companies to change their business strategies to adapt. Thus, the impact of COVID-19 somewhat hindered the global contact lenses market.





Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPMD00002613/







Rising Vision Problem and Aesthetics Need is Catalyzing the Contact Lenses Market:

The growing prevalence of myopia and other visual disorders and increasing vision disorders among the rising geriatric population influence the market growth of contact lenses. In addition, the rising tendency to improve aesthetics among the young population and the increasing disposable income of consumers are further boosting the market. Emerging economies are creating opportunities for the market. However, alternative treatments for visual disorders are hampering the market.

According to the article published in Healio Journal (2022) titled ‘Census shows a high prevalence of pediatric myopia in the US’, a group of researchers reported a total of 19,512,708 children with myopia and a nationwide prevalence of 36.1% among the US population in 2020. Furthermore, according to the statistics published by the National Eye Institute, in 2019, around 34.1 million Americans were nearsighted, and 14.1 million were farsighted. These numbers are expected to increase in the upcoming years as it is estimated that 39 million will be nearsighted and 20 million will be farsighted by 2030.

These statistics also represented that approximately 1.3 million Americans were blind, and 2.9 million people were estimated to have low vision. It is estimated that around 2.2 million Americans will be blind by 2030. Likewise, approximately 5 million Americans will have low vision by 2030. Hence, an increase in eye disorders will lead to a growing demand for contact lenses over the next few years.





Quickly Purchase Premium Copy of Contact Lenses Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMD00002613/







e-Insights: e-Insights is the one stop solution for all your market research needs. It includes market size and forecast of millions of market nodes along with thousands of company profiles and live news feed.

INSIGHTS REPOSITORY

The e-Insights includes repository of over thousands of reports spread across important domains such as Aerospace & Defence; Automotive & Transportation; Biotechnology; Chemicals & Materials; Electronics & Semiconductor; Energy & Power; Food & Beverages; Healthcare IT; Manufacturing & Construction; Medical Device; Pharmaceuticals; Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

MARKET ANALYSIS

Each report provides in-depth analysis on the topic and discusses drivers, restraints, and opportunities available in the market. The e-Insights is designed to help our clients in their decision support system. The analysis also covers the complete spectrum of the research topic to assist our clients in meeting their business objectives.

COMPANY PROFILES

Company section in the report covers the global players (existing and emerging). We bone up all the companies listed in the report post our desk research based on parameters such as company revenue, product portfolio, and geographic presence.

TRENDING NEWS

News sections track the latest developments from the subscribed sectors and keep you informed with the most updated information on competition and regulations.





Request for Demo: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/e-Insights/











Browse Related Reports:

Intraocular Cataract Lenses Implants Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Non-Foldable Intraocular Lens (IOL) Implants, Foldable Intraocular Lens (IOL) Implants); End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others)

Ocular Implants Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Intraocular Lenses, Ocular Prosthesis, Glaucoma Implants, Corneal Implants and Others); Application (Glaucoma Surgery, Ocuplasty, Others); End User (Eye Specialty Clinics, Eye Institutes, Hospitals)

Orthokeratology Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Lens Type (Fluorosilicone Acrylate, Silicone Acrylate, Balafilcon, and Oprifocon A), Application (Myopia, Hyperopia, Presbyopia, and Astigmatism), Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Optometry Clinics, and Ophthalmology Clinics) and Geography

Eye Testing Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Device Type (Slit Lamp, Biometer, Perimeter, Tonometer, Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), Fundus Camera, Autorefractor and Keratometer, Other Devices); Application (General Examination, Glaucoma, Cataract, Others); End User (Hospital, Eye Clinics, Optometry Academic Institutes) and Geography

Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), General Eye Examination Products, Cornea and Cataract Examination Products, Ophthalmic Examination Chairs); End User (Hospitals, Ophthalmology Clinics, Optometry Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Optical Shop) and Geography

Optometry or Eye Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Retina and Glaucoma Examination Products, General Examination Products, Cornea and Cataract Examination Products); End User (Hospitals and Clinics); and Geography

Hadron Therapy Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Type ( Alpha Particle Beam, Beta Particle Beam, Carbon Ion Beam, Electron Beam, Neutron Beam, Proton Beam ); Application ( Bone and Soft Tissue Cancer, Eye Cancer, Head and Neck Cancer, Liver Cancer, Lung Cancer, Pediatric Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Others ); End User ( Hospitals, Clinics, Research Centers ) and Geography

Artificial Eye Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type ( Non-Integrated Implants, Integrated Implants ); Technology ( Electronic and Mechanical. )

Optical Lens Edger Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Manual Optical Lens Edger, Automatic Optical Lens Edger, Semi-automatic Optical Lens Edger); Application (Eyeglass Lens, Microscope Lens, Camera Lens)

Eyelid Surgery Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Product (Laser Shield, Laser Instruments, Other Surgical Instruments); Procedure Type (Upper Eyelid, Lower Eyelid); End Users (Hospitals and Clinics, Plastic Surgery Centers) and Geography













About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: