Clinical Laboratory Services Market Is Likely to Upsurge USD 476,621.7 Million with Excellent CAGR Of 7.50% by 2029, Size, Share, Trend, Demand, Market Dynamics and Challenges

The rise in the burden of the target diseases, including tuberculosis, diphtheria, poliomyelitis, and measles, among others, acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of clinical laboratory services market.

Clinical laboratory services rely on technologically advanced testing kits and devices for reducing human error and offering reliable results. Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market was valued at USD 256,896.06 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 476,621.7 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

A clinical laboratory has a crucial role in the healthcare system as it provides a wide range of services, including the diagnosis, treatment, prevention and management of patients. These services are helpful to healthcare professionals in personalizing medicines and medical decision-making based on the individuals’ needs and illnesses.

Clinical pathology tests are carried out on collected clinical specimens in a clinical laboratory for obtaining information regarding patient’s health. The tests are done to aid in the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of diseases.

Furthermore, adoption of digital pathology platforms extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, rise in preference for comprehensive health checkups offered by clinical laboratories will further expand the market.

Recent Development

KeyOptions launched the Virolens COVID-19 screening test in September’2020. The test is based on a nano-cellular microscope after securing its commercial rights from Violence.

In July 2021, Deep Bio, a leading company in artificial intelligence (AI) cancer diagnostics, announced a research collaboration agreement with ARUP Laboratories, a top U.S. reference laboratory and worldwide leader in innovative laboratory research and development .This Collaboration is benefitted the company in terms of usage of artificial intelligence in diagnostics of cancer.

Some of the major players operating in the clinical laboratory services market are

Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

DaVita Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

UNILABS

SYNLAB International

H.U. Groups Holdings, Inc.

Sonic Healthcare Limited

ACM Global Laboratories

Amedes Holding GmbH

LifeLabs

Abbott

Charles River Laboratories

Siemens Healthcare

BioReference Laboratories

NeoGenomics Laboratories

KingMed Diagnostics Group Co., Ltd.

Genomic Health

ARUP Laboratories

Some Of The Important Questions Covered In This Study Are As Follows:

What Are The Prominent Growth Factors That Will Harness Growth For The Clinical Laboratory Services Market During The Forecast Period?

Which End-Use Industry Will Garner Considerable Growth for the Clinical Laboratory Services Market?

Which Region Will Emerge As A Champion Growth-Contributor During The Assessment Period?

What Are the Obstacles Surrounding the Market?

Study the growth outlook of the global Clinical Laboratory Services Market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the Clinical Laboratory Services Market growth.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each Clinical Laboratory Services Market player

Clinical Laboratory Services Market Scope and Market Size

The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

By Specialty

Into Clinical Chemistry Testing

Hematology Testing

Immunology Testing

Drugs of Abuse Testing

Cytology Testing

Genetic Testing

By Provider

Independent and Reference Laboratories

Hospital-Based Laboratories

Nursing and Physician Office-Based Laboratories

By Application

Drug Discovery Related Services

Drug Development Related Services

Bioanalytical and Lab Chemistry Services

Toxicology Testing Services

Cell and Gene Therapy Related Services

Preclinical and Clinical Trial Related Services

Other Clinical Laboratory Services

By Service Type

Routine Testing Services

Esoteric Services

Anatomic Pathology Services

Market Dynamics: Clinical Laboratory Services

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Burden of Target Diseases

The rise in the burden of the target diseases, including tuberculosis, diphtheria, poliomyelitis, and measles, among others, acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of clinical laboratory services market

Stringent Regulatory Framework

The surge in the demand for laboratory services compliant with regulatory standards accelerate the market growth.

Surge in Investments

The surge in public-private investments, and research funding and grants for developing innovative laboratory testing procedures further influence the market

Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the clinical laboratory services market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the clinical laboratory services market because of the increase in need for support from clinical laboratory services for efficient treatment and patient care within the region.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the growing unmet medical needs and increasing scientific research in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market Regulations Market Overview Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market, By Specialty Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market, By Provider Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market, By Application Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market, By Service Type Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market, By Region Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

