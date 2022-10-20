All Weather Tire Market Projected to Register a CAGR of 6.89% by 2030- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

All Weather Tire Market Growth Boost by Increase in Global Demand All-Season Sporting Events Globally

All Weather Tire Market Overview

The all weather tire market is expected to witness rapid revenue growth in the next few years. The rising demand for tires that can offer excellent road grip and safety in cold temperatures/ severe snow conditions would support the market growth. All-weather tires, also called all-season tires, are engineered for high versatility, delivering significant driving performance even in changing road conditions with the seasons. These tires can handle roads during any season, meeting standards for summer and winter driving as well as spring, summer, and autumn. All-weather tires save money on buying new ones and the mounting fee for the mechanics.

These tires can be used until they are completely warned out & expired and replaced only for safety purposes. Additionally, these tires come with longer warranties which relieve users from worries of charges in case they wear out under some unexplainable circumstances. They serve for longer, and there is compensation if they wear out before their warranty period.

Players leading the global all weather tire market include,

Continental AG (Germany)

Bridgestone Corp. (Japan)

Cooper Tire and Rubber Co. (US)

Kumho Tire Co. Inc. (South Korea)

Hankook Tire and Technology Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

MICHELIN (France)

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. (US)

Pirelli Tyre Spa (Italy)

The and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. (Japan)

among others.

All weather tires are made of a dual-performance rubber mixture, flexible enough to handle low temperatures offering a safe grip on wet roads. With their better tread life, all-weather tires have become durable enough to perform better on treacherous winter roads. Besides, regulatory norms to increase vehicle safety and efficiency in wet & dry weather conditions substantiate the market size.

Industry Trends

Governments and other regulatory organizations develop & propose regulations and programs for labeling tires with detailed information about materials used, warranty date, and price. Besides, governmental pressure to increase vehicle efficiency and minimize adverse environmental effects, alongside initiatives to raise awareness about green tires, boosts the market size.

Growing vehicle production and sales across the growth contribute to the market growth. Moreover, the rise in consumer purchase parity drives the sales of vehicles and all-season tires. Today, vehicles are retained for longer, and used cars are increasingly preferred, creating higher demand for aftermarket tires. Increased awareness among consumers about vehicle maintenance and the expansion of tire dealers & workshops in remote areas increase the global all-season tire market revenues.

Tire manufacturing companies invest in developing efficient tires that can withstand high temperatures and humidity, and changing road surfaces boost the market size. Industry players import high-quality raw materials to maintain product quality and reliability and increase their customer base. Also, governments mandate duties and taxes on the import-export of raw materials to support domestic suppliers.

All Weather Tire Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 2030: USD: Significant Value CAGR during 2022-2030 6.89% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities Government regulations regarding tire labelling Key Market Drivers Providing acceptable performance

All Weather Tire Market Segments

The report is segmented into rim sizes, sales channels, vehicle types, and regions. The rim size segment comprises 12–17 inches, 18–21 inches, and more than 21 inches. The sales channel segment comprises OEM and aftermarket. The vehicle type segment comprises passenger cars, LCVs, and HCVs. The region segment comprises the Asia-Pacific, MEA, Americas, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

All Weather Tire Market Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global all weather tire market. The spurring rise in the automotive industry across the region drives the market demand. The region is one of the largest automotive aftermarkets, which defines the increased market landscape. APAC countries, such as China, Japan, and South Korea, account for sizable market shares. The strong focus on agriculture in these countries creates vast demand for all-weather tires. China dominates the all weather tire market in this region, with its high vehicle sales.

The country is the most attractive market for tire manufacturers looking to invest in joint ventures with local vehicle brands. Besides, the growing construction activities and industrial developments, alongside the rise in demand for fuel-efficient technologies, boost the region’s market shares. The presence of several raw material suppliers, cost-competitive labor forces, and favorable government policies for rubber and tire manufacturing impact the market revenues positively.

Europe and North America are notable markets for all weather tires, witnessing high demand due to high consumer awareness and increasing supplier concentration. Additionally, the well-established automotive sector in these regions escalates the demand for all-weather tires. The presence of many industry players increases the availability of these regions.

All Weather Tire Market Competitive Analysis

The highly competitive all weather tire market witnesses the presence of several well-established players. These players incorporate acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, expansions, and technology/product launches to gain a larger competitive advantage. Strategic partnerships between players support the growth and expansion plans of these players.

The Key players operating in the market are committed to delivering reliable, leading-edge products, and they compete based on pricing, technology, and reputation. Manufacturers strive to develop an all-season commercial tire line for long-lasting tread wear under loaded conditions. These durable cargo vans and fleet tires are developed with advanced technologies like Duragen Technology to provide robust durability and enhanced sidewall protection.

For instance, on Sept.19, 2022, Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (Italy), a leading global tire manufacturer, launched its new all-weather tire range – WeatherActive. The introduction of the WeatherActive range is Pirelli’s first tire range with all-weather capabilities. Backed by the 3PMS (Three Peak Mountain Snowflake rating), this new product delivers high-level performance even in severe snow conditions. Pirelli confirms that the new WeatherActive has a 60,000-mile limited tread wear warranty.

In another instance, on Oct. 12, 2022, Little Canada announced an exciting new retail partnership with Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited. The partnership represents the first exclusive retail partner for Little Canada, infusing an even greater sense of Canadian pride into the attraction. This three-year partnership will enable Little Canada and CTC to tell the diverse stories of Canada through onsite and physical in-destination scenes.

