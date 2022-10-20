Blue Federal Credit Union Celebrates International Credit Union Day

Other Local Credit Unions Join In

ICU Day® is recognized worldwide and celebrates the spirit of the global credit union movement. The day is recognized to reflect upon the credit union movement's history, promote its achievements, recognize hard work and share member experiences. It has been celebrated on the third Thursday of October since 1948. The day of festivities for credit unions and financial cooperatives globally coming together to celebrate people helping people.



To mark the day, Blue is hosting two events in both Wyoming and Colorado. In Wyoming a food drive benefiting Food Bank of Wyoming and their beneficiaries will be held. All our branches will be collecting food donations and each branch has selected which of the Food Bank of Wyoming beneficiaries to give their specific proceeds to. Participating credit unions include Blue FCU (Cheyenne and Laramie), WyHy FCU (Cheyenne), UniWyo FCU (Cheyenne and Laramie), Atlantic City FCU (Lander, Riverton & Shoshoni), Sunlight FCU (Sheridan, Worland, Powell, & Cody), Pathfinder FCU (Casper, Greybull & Powell). In Colorado, Blue is joining with Canvas Credit Union and others volunteering at the Food Bank of the Rockies in Thornton and Denver Colorado.

“We are honored to be a thriving credit union that stands with others to do good throughout our footprint. On ICU Day, demonstrate the difference credit unions bring to the community,” says Michele Bolkovatz VP of Public Relations and Membership Development.

Blue traditionally has marked the day by celebrating members in all of its branches with light refreshments and prizes. This year marks the first time that Blue is partnering with other local credit unions to increase local impact and assist in addressing a community need, food insecurities.



Bolkovatz adds that, “The ultimate goal is to raise awareness about the tremendous work that credit unions and other financial cooperatives are doing around the world and give members the opportunity to get more engaged locally and come together for greater impact.



To learn more about Blue or the credit union movement, please visit bluefcu.com/join.



-###- Blue Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving communities across Wyoming and Colorado as well as

members worldwide. Our purpose is to create a true cooperative connected to and inspired by the communities we serve and to help discover new pathways to realize your possibilities. To learn more about joining Blue, visit

bluefcu.com/join

