Flowering Pharmacy® Announces Fragrance Collaboration With Ashley Campbell

Glen Campbell's daughter, Ashley Campbell launch's Lux Perfume with Flowering Pharmacy

Honoring her late father, Glen Campbell, Ashley's Grey Morning gives fans a chance to try her sublime tea fragrance and support those affected by Alzheimer's.

This is a spectacular fragrance that I mist on my pillow each night for the most relaxing, refreshing sleep.” — Asheley Campbell

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In partnership with the newly launched online boutique, Flowering Pharmacy (FP), musician Ashley Campbell (Vacancy Records) releases Grey Morning, a signature home fragrance and perfume.According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer's. Ashley Campbell knows this all too well. Her father, famed cross-over country crooner and “Rhinestone Cowboy” singer, Glen Campbell , died after a six-year battle with the disease in 2017.The youngest of Glen’s eight children, Ashley grew up playing music with her father—developing her own unique musical talents and proving herself a star in her own right. A virtuosic singer/songwriter and accomplished banjo player, Ashley is currently touring the UK with guitarist Thor Jensen, as the dynamic duo Campbell Jensen. In their first outing, the twosome are playing sold-out shows and receiving rave reviews across the British Isles.Ashley Builds Alzheimer’s Advocacy with Grey MorningAshley passionately advocates for Alzheimer’s patients, families, and caregivers worldwide. To further her efforts, a portion of the proceeds from Grey Morning will go to the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.“Inspired by Ashley’s favorite morning tea, Early Grey, and reminiscent of European cafes, Grey Morning opens to a fresh spicy composition shaped by the long-lasting tea note from Mate Absolute, and Italian Bergamot. Black Peppercorns and specially selected Juniper Berries emphasize the woodsy, creamy accords beautifully. It’s not ostentatious, rather more stylish, and radiant” explains Karen Sinclair Drake, head of Strategic Development, R&D.In Ashley’s own words “This is a spectacular fragrance that I mist on my pillow each night for the most relaxing, refreshing sleep.”Flowering Pharmacy’s Blooming PartnershipsFounded by long-standing beauty industry experts, Karen Sinclair Drake (Co-Founder, Strategic Development, R&D) and Paul Drake (Co-Founder), Flowering Pharmacyis re-inventing how artists, athletes, and influencers are bringing merchandise to market.“Historically, artists who want to bring their own personal care or beauty product to market jump through hoops only to find out later it is not truly custom,” explained Co-Founder, Strategic Development, R&D, Karen Sinclair Drake. “Our approach, however, allows the artist full autonomy throughout the process to collaborate with design, packaging, naming, and even to what charity that may serve as a partial benefactor, should they so choose.”The founders of FP have leveraged their more than 20 calendar years in the beauty industry to ensure an uncomplicated process. Talent receives up to fifty-percent ownership in their product of choice without incurring any out-of-pocket expenses. When creating a fragranced product, the artist determines their scent’s profile, then elements are harvested from female-operated farms around the world to bring only the highest-quality, certified fair-trade ingredients to production. The green science formulations are then engineered by some of the finest perfumers in Italy and France, yielding a final USA-made product that spotlights distinct characteristics, showcasing top quality. The result of which is a purely original, luxe fragrance that can be utilized across various verticals and sold directly to consumers in multiple ways and via the Flowering Pharmacywebsite.FP has also released perfumes in cooperation with St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospitaland MusiCares, with a number of other partnerships to be announced in the coming weeks. Aside from fragrances, FP’s offerings also include cosmetics, skincare, and hair care products, along with candles, room sprays, and more.For more information about Ashley’s new fragrance and other FP artist collaborations, contact Paul Drake.Founded in 2022, Flowering Pharmacy(FP) offers award-winning, bespoke, luxury items, which are born from unique collaborations with members of the entertainment industry. FP uses only green science formulations, is an ardent proponent of mindful production practices, and adheres to rigorous European Standards, including the Green Deal. Co-Founder Karen Sinclair Drake is an eco chemist, scientist, and author who has spent her career exploring multiple ethical, sustainable, green science principles through her innovative skincare research and development. For more than two decades, Karen has created beauty aisle products for their own brands, physicians, and large-scale companies, along with her husband and fellow co-founder, Paul Drake. She is a subject-matter expert available to the media, who is regularly featured internationally in industry and beauty publications. To learn more, visit floweringpharmacy.com.

Ashley Campbell honors her dad, Glen Campbell, in her hit song, Remembering