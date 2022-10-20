Craft Beer Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth Demand and Forecast - 2025

Craft Beer

Craft Beer Market by Product Type (Ale & Lager), Distribution Channel (On-Trade & Off-Trade), and Age Group (21-35 Year Old and 40-54 Year Old, 55 Years, Above)

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the rise in demand for craft beers in several countries, consumers have formed several key non-profit associations to mobilize craft beer association. The key motive behind forming such organizations is to stimulate activity of the first entrants in the craft beer segment, thereby sustaining the demand for specialized products against mass-produced beer. One of the ideal examples of such consumer association is Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA). The advent of CAMRA inspired similar organizations in other countries, such as PINT in the Netherlands and Humulus Lupulus in Spain.

Craft Beer Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Age Group: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025," the global craft beer market size was valued at $108,912 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $186,590 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025. In 2018, Europe accounted for nearly a 43.6% share of the craft beer market.

Craft beer companies have been strategizing on improving their product portfolio by branding craft beer. In recent years, craft beer has become available in microbrewery formats.

The rise in demand for different types of beer styles across the key regions, specifically North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, drives the craft beer market, in terms of value. Microbrewers have been producing and selling beer with characteristic product offerings among its target customers, which has resulted in homogeneous market. This has allowed craft brewers to establish their independent segment in the global craft beer market. For instance, as of 2017, the U.S. had more than 6,266 craft breweries operating in the country accounting to $26 billion retail value sales.

The key players profiled for the craft beer market analysis include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, Diageo PLC, Heineken N.V., Erdinger Brewery, Lasco Brewery, Oettinger Brewery, Radeberger Brewery, and BAVARIA N.V.

Key Findings of The Craft Beer Market:

In 2018, by product type, the lager segment accounted for around a 56.0% craft beer market share, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

In 2018, by distribution channel, the on-trade segment accounted for around a 65.9% r market share, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025.

In 2018, by age group, the 21-35 years old segment accounted for a 52.8% market share and is expected to growth at the highest CAGR of 7.7%.

In 2018, by region, Europe accounted for a prominent market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% throughout the Craft Beer market forecast.

