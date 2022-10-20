October is National Dental Hygiene Month and Orthodontic Health Month
We produce scientifically designed and professionally endorsed oral hygiene products for retailers, consumers and dental professionals. Summit Oral Care® brand is on a continued search for better solutions to provide its customers with better smiles and
Summit Oral Care® provides a line of preventive oral care products that focuses on easy home care use. We provide solutions that create great smiles and prevent more serious oral health issues such as cavities and gingivitis.
Summit Oral Care Celebrates by "Helping People Smile Again"
"Summit Oral Care honors those who are instrumental in ensuring patients have healthy teeth and gums. By partnering with dental hygienists and orthodontists, we continue to provide solutions that create great smiles, and prevent more serious oral health issues such as cavities and gingivitis," states Russell Kalbfeld, President, Summit Oral Care.
Summit Oral Care invites dental and orthodontic practices to sign up for our Dental Professional Membership for discounts including up to 15% off all oral care products. Plus, get a personalized free sample kit including interdental brushes, toothbrushes, flossers and more.
Here are a few ways to show your appreciation:
1. Follow good oral hygiene practices at home, such as brushing and flossing regularly.
2. Make regular appointments with dentists for routine cleanings, checkups, and dental examinations.
3. Schedule family appointments for times when dental or orthodontic problems are likely to be noticed or treated, such as during the teen years.
Summit Oral Care produces scientifically designed and professionally endorsed oral hygiene products for retailers, consumers and dental professionals.
For more information, visit https://www.summit-oralcare.com/contact
National Dental Hygiene Month
Throughout the month of October, we as a society should celebrate National Dental Hygiene Month. Dental professionals are instrumental in ensuring that we have healthy teeth and gums. This month is an opportunity to recognize the vital work that these professionals do each day.
There are many ways that we can show our appreciation for dental professionals. First, we can follow good oral hygiene practices at home, such as brushing and flossing regularly. Second, we should make regular appointments with our dentist for routine cleanings, checkups, and dental examinations. Third, we can schedule family appointments for times when dental problems are likely to be noticed or treated, such as during the teen years.
Summit Oral Care would like to take this opportunity to say "Thank You" to all of the dentists and dental hygienists who work hard to keep our mouths healthy and cavity-free!
The National Dental Hygiene Month campaign was developed by the American Dental Hygienists' Association (ADHA) to raise awareness about the importance of proper dental hygiene and to encourage individuals to visit their dentist regularly. This annual observance began in the United States in 1938 and has gradually grown into an international event. NHMM is celebrated each October and coincides with the ADHA's observance of national Children's Dental Health Month and National Hispanic Heritage Month. The ADHA encourages people to share information about dental issues by posting messages on social media using the hashtag #NHMM and by sharing information about the campaign on their website
Summit Oral Care (SOC) is continuing this national awareness by offering 15% off all products on our website www.summit-oralcare.com during the month of October. SOC also encourages everyone to schedule an annual checkup with their dentist and an oral cancer screening with an oral surgeon during this month-long celebration.
Craig Andrews
Beholder Agency
+1 267-577-3954
marketing@beholderagency.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other