Exploring the quality of government and WASH outcomes in Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda

Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH)

Around 30 researchers and practitioners from Rwanda, Tanzania, Sweden and Uganda explored the links between quality of government and water, sanitation and hygiene outcomes at a recent international networking event organized by SEI and the Institute for Human Settlement Studies (IHSS) at Ardhi University.

The theme of the workshop in Tanzania was “Quality of Government and Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Outcomes”. The purpose of this meeting was to:

officially present established country teams in Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda, including the roles of the team members

discuss and validate a research proposal, including case study designs for implementation in Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda

explore links with other national and international partners and networks.

What drives citizen perceptions of WASH services?

Dr Ekane outlined the research agenda of the network and the specific research questions that the network explores. The main aim of the research is to understand how the type and quality of services provided to citizens in rural, peri-urban and urban settings influence citizen perceptions of public and private service providers and the willingness of citizens to pay for services and participate actively in community development.

The project also examines how well citizen perceptions align with expectations from the government and other non-state actors involved in service delivery and aims to reduce barriers that women and other vulnerable groups face in effectively demanding improved WASH services and otherwise participating in the sector. The research will be carried out in Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda and the research questions include: