Minnesota Department of Health Consolidates Licensing, Credentialing with OpenGov eLicensing Portal

The Minnesota Department of Health searched for an eLicensing portal that would allow it to consolidate licensing and credentialing. OpenGov stepped up to help.

MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wanting to consolidate multiple licensing and credentialing programs into a single, enterprise-level online system, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) partnered with OpenGov , the leader in modern cloud software for our public agencies, on an eLicensing portal.The Minnesota Department of Health, known as one of the best State health agencies in the nation, has about 1,500 employees and an annual budget of about $500 million. In partnership with Minnesota’s central IT agency, the MDH’s goal is to provide elicensing capability along with electronic payment collection. The scope of MDH’s project also included credentialing—application, review, issuance, and renewals—as well as credential amendments for facilities and professionals overseen by the Health Regulation Division. Health department and IT leaders realized they could achieve their goals with OpenGov Citizen Services OpenGov Citizen Services will give the MDH capability to standardize licensing and credentialing renewals to improve compliance and increase internal efficiency. It will consolidate multiple licensing and credentialing programs into a single enterprise-level e-licensing system, including credentialing (application, review, issuance, and renewals), credential amendments, and fee payments. MDH staff will also be able to track and report on trends, such as licenses and credentials issued, processing time, and frequently asked questions, using OpenGov Citizen Services.The Minnesota Department of Health joins more than 1,100 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,100 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.