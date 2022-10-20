T-Cell Therapy Market Size to Hit $21+ Billion with Booming CAGR Value of 20.7% by 2028 | The Insight Partners

Global T-cell therapy market growth is driven by increase in the number of cancer cases, especially lymphoma and leukaemia cases; rise in the investments in adoptive T-cell transfer approaches of disease treatment; and an increase in relapsed or refractory cancer cases showing negative response to alternate treatments, such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

According to The Insight Partners latest study on " T-cell Therapy Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Strategy and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Modality, Therapy Type, Indication, and Geography," the global T-cell therapy market size is expected to grow from USD 5.66 billion in 2021 to USD 21.13 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.7% from 2022 to 2028.





Global T-Cell Therapy Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 5.66 billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 21.13 billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 20.7% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 150 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Modality, Therapy Type, and Indication Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global T-Cell Therapy Market: Competitive Landscape

Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Merck KGaA, Bluebird Bio Inc., Celgene Corporation, Gilead Sciences Inc., Amgen Adaptimmune, Sorrento Therapeutics, and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are a few of the key players profiled during the study of the T-cell therapy market. Several other major companies were analyzed during this study to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

North America dominated the global T-cell therapy market with ~41% market share in 2021. The market growth in the region is majorly attributed to the extensive research and a commercial base for cancer immunotherapy, combined with a large number of clinical trials for T-cell therapies in the US. Furthermore, the increasing number of regulatory approvals for T-cell therapies in the US and Canada, as well as the region's changing reimbursement scenario, has driven the market growth. The presence of a significant number of medical facilities offering CAR-T cell therapies also contributes to the regional market growth.





Increase in product approval and technological advancements in T-cell manufacturing capabilities support Global T-cell therapy market:

Rising number of product approvals and improving manufacturing capabilities would drive the T-cell therapy market growth in the coming years. Following the approval of Yescarta, Kymriah, and Tecartus, many companies have switched from developing protein- and small-molecule-based treatments to adoptive therapies. The market for T-cell therapy has grown due to strategic initiatives made in this area by public and private organizations. As per research study published by American Journal of Transplantationi n 2020, T-cell therapy can be used in the treatment of high-risk COVID-19 patients. Also, in September 2020, the US FDA approved the IND application for ALVR109 to treat COVID-19 patients. Additionally, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the rising use of T-cell therapy in the treatments for viral infections is surging the funding for T-cell therapies.

With increased investments in the gene therapy industry, the T-cell therapy market is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. Companies, such as Novartis AG, are actively investigating the potential of CAR-T-based gene therapies for various chronic diseases. Moreover, T-cell-based mechanisms are widely used in cancer immunotherapy as more than 350 CAR-T clinical trials had been registered in China as of June 2020. Furthermore, the vast majority of operating players are investing in CD19 CAR-T therapies to strengthen their market positions.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global T-Cell Therapy Market:

COVID-19 pandemic opportunities for market players to invest in T-cell therapies research for viral infection. The scientific community is actively engaged in finding the potential use of T-cell therapy to treat high-risk COVID-19 patients, resulting in increased adoption of T-cell therapeutics. Moreover, due to disruptions across the supply chain, several market players are preferring digital alternatives to manage the cell therapy supply chain, which is anticipated to bolster the market growth. Hence, the market experienced positive impact of the pandemic.





