ZH News: Johnson Fistel, Globally-Recognized Law Firm, Encourages Shareholders to Submit Their Zhihu Losses - Stock Price has Plummeted Since IPO

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP (www.JohnsonFistel.com) is investigating whether Zhihu Inc. (“Zhihu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZH), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focus on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On or around March 26, 2021, Zhihu conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), and the company sold 55 million shares for $9.50. Since the IPO the stock has plunged, on October 19, 2022, Zhihu closed at $1.06.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its March 2021 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP. Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities class action and derivative lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, Lead Securities Analyst
Telephone: (619) 814-4471
Email: jimb@johnsonfistel.com 


