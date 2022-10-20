Cadan Technologies, a Futuris Brand, Announces the Appointment of Charles LeVoir as President

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, VA, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futuris Company (OTC Pink: FTRS) a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on areas such as Staffing, Consulting, and Tech Services, today announces the appointment of Charles “Charlie” LeVoir as President of Cadan Technologies.

For over twenty years, Charlie has enjoyed aiding organizations of all shapes and sizes utilize technology to achieve their strategic goals. Charlie is adept at understanding the specific goals that they have and delivering solutions to achieve them, loves exploring new technology and applications and is never happier than when he discovers a way to simplify. In conjunction with his work with clients, Charlie helps internal teams be as effective as possible. From training and coaching, to refining processes and streamlining communication, it is all in pursuit of excellent customer service and a true passion for leading teams to continually improve and succeed. Charlie earned a BA in Organizational Leadership from Concordia University St. Paul in 2016, graduating with High Distinction.

Though his specific role within Cadan Technologies has changed over time, Charlie’s primary goal has always remained the same – How can he help? These four simple words define everything he does for, and on behalf of, the amazing team members at Cadan and their valued clients. Ultimately, it’s all about helping people. Charlie genuinely believes that if the company’s sales teams, services teams, and operations teams aim to be of maximum service, the end result is a win-win for Cadan and their clients.

“I am truly honored for the privilege to serve as President of Cadan Technologies and genuinely excited about the tremendous opportunity that lies before us to continue our goal to be a leader in the Managed IT Services industry through our commitment to our valued employees, exceptional client service, best in class Managed IT & Security Services, and our unique ability to provide expertise to organizations across all phases of the IT Lifecycle,” said Charlie LeVoir, President of Cadan Technologies.

Most recently, Cadan Technologies, a leading managed IT, security, IT staffing, and IT hardware and Software provider has introduced Passly Managed Multi-Factor Authentication Service to its IT services portfolio.

Passly includes everything that businesses need to control access to their systems and data into one complete, affordable powerhouse with the following key features:

-The transition to stronger security is a snap with easy deployment and seamless integration with common business applications

-User-friendly for both employees and IT staff

-Full-featured remote management empowers IT to respond to security incidents quickly and efficiently

-Assure compliance with HIPAA, PCI-DSS, CJIS, FFIECC and other data privacy rules

-Automate tasks like password resets to take pressure off IT staff

-Get the functionality of multiple solutions for one low price

“All of us at Cadan Technologies are delighted to bring introduced Passly Managed Multi-Factor Authentication Services to our current and future managed IT services clients. This is another terrific example of our unfailing dedication to bringing organizations of all types and sizes best in class tools and services that meet their IT management and security needs,” continued LeVoir.

We encourage shareholders to continually visit our website and social media platforms for updates.

Website: www.futuris.company

Twitter: www.twitter.com/futuriscompany

About Futuris Company

Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on Executive Search, Staffing, Consulting services and Tech Services specializing in verticals such as Medical, Accounting/Finance, Information Technology, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and Legal. The Company is committed to building a global HCM company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit http://futuris.company/ .

Contact Information:

Futuris Company

Preya Narain

Email: info.it@futuris.company

About Cadan Technologies

Cadan Technologies began in 1992 as a small value-added reseller. Marking a milestone for Cadan Technologies, we brought to market our world class Cadan Technologies Managed IT Services offerings. The tie between service desk, onsite resources, 4-hour onsite support, cloud solutions and full lifecycle management completed the vision set out years ago by leadership.

Cadan Technologies provides brand name computer hardware, software, and services. As a solution provider, we can offer a wide range of software, from productivity to security, cloud solutions and more. All Cadan Technologies resources are staffed in the US, all outsourced resources are staffed in the countries they work within. Our experts design, integrate, deploy, and maintain technology solutions for maximum productivity and minimum downtime.

Website: https://cadan.com/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/cadan_tech

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cadan-technologies

CONTACT INFORMATION:



Cadan Technologies

Charles LeVoir

651-456-5760

sales@cadan.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the ability to successfully integrate acquired companies, overall economic conditions, the ability to find qualified personnel, and the ability to find new clients. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward the forward-looking statements contained herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.