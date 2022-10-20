Global Remote Monitoring and Control Market to Reach $43.60 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Growing industrial automation and rising demand for industrial mobility drive the growth of the global remote monitoring and control market. Based on type, the solutions segment held the major share in 2021. By region, however, the LAMEA region would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global remote monitoring and control market was estimated at $25.85 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $43.60 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.



Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $25.85 Billion Market Size in 2031 $43.60 Billion CAGR 5.3% No. of Pages in Report 240 Segments Covered Action, Type, End-user, and Region. Drivers Growing industrial automation Rising demand for industrial mobility Opportunities Technological advancements and launch of new monitoring & control systems Restraints Downfall in petroleum prices

Covid-19 scenario-

Several restrictions on the production and manufacturing facilities impacted the global remote monitoring and control market negatively, especially during the initial period.

However, the market started recovering at a slow & steady pace as soon as the global situation got back on track.

The global remote monitoring and control market is analyzed across action, type, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on action, the control segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 5.5% throughout the forecast period.



Based on type, the solutions segment held more than three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The field instruments segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.5% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end user, the others segment contributed to more than one-fourth of the global remote monitoring and control market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The water and wastewater segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated more than one-third of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The LAMEA region, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include North America and Europe.



Leading Players:

The key market players analyzed in the global remote monitoring and control market report include Cummins, Danfoss A/S, Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, ABB Ltd., ICONICS, Inc, ITarian LLC, KRONE Messtechnik GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Endress+Hauser AG, Larsen & Toubrom, Leo Tech, and Rockwell Automation, Inc.

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.



