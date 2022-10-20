Rail Logistics Market to Hit $3,579.7 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

[268 Pages Study] Massive budget allocation for the development of strong railway infrastructure facilities will boost the global rail logistics market trends. A prominent increase in industrial and mining activities will create new growth avenues for the global market in the years ahead. Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global rail logistics market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global rail logistics market accrued revenue worth $1,995 billion in 2021, and will reach $3,579.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of oscillating industry trends, top segments, value chains, major investment business scenarios, regional landscape, and competitive space. The study is a major source of information for giant players, entrepreneurs, owners, and managers in creating new business plans for the future and taking steps to improve their market position. The report demonstrates an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly evolving market.

Rail Logistics Industry Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1,995 Billion Market Size in 2031 $3,579.7 Billion CAGR 6.1% No. of Pages in Report 268 Segments Covered Type, Operational Area, End-Use Industry, and Region. Drivers Massive budget allocation for the development of a strong railway infrastructure facility. Surge in demand for the secured and efficient route of transporting logistics from one place to another. Opportunities Rise in industrial and mining activities. Restraints Restrictions related to cross-border freight transportation activities.

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 outbreak disrupted a large number of business activities including rail logistics. Moreover, lockdowns and trade restrictions severely impacted the growth of the global rail logistics market during the COVID-19 period.

However, few of the countries made use of rail logistics services for transporting essential commodities during the COVID-19 pandemic. This nullified the impact of COVID-19 on the global market to some extent.

The report offers an in-depth division of the global rail logistics market based on Type, Operational Area, End-Use Industry, and Region. It provides an in-depth investigation of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can get insights into market trends. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in knowing which sub-segments are to be explored for achieving massive growth in the ensuing years.

Based on type, the intermodals segment contributed the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the overall share of the global rail logistics market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant status during the forecast timeline. However, the Freight Cars segment is slated to register the highest CAGR of nearly 6.9% from 2022 to 2031.

In terms of the operational area, the domestic segment accounted for the highest share of the global market in 2021, contributing nearly two-thirds of the overall share of the global rail logistics market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to contribute the highest market share by 2031. However, the international segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of nearly 7.0% during the forecast timeframe.

On basis of the end-use industry, the manufacturing segment accounted for a major share of the global market in 2021, contributing nearly one-third of the global rail logistics market share. Moreover, the segment is set to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the healthcare segment is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of nearly 9.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global rail logistics market share. The region is predicted to continue its market dominance by 2031. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific rail logistics market is set to register the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the assessment period. The report also includes other regions such as LAMEA, North America, and Europe.

Major players of the global rail logistics market profiled in the research report include A.P. Moller-Maersk, CEVA Logistics AG, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV A/S, Geodis Company, FedEx Corporation, Kuehne+Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co., Ltd., Schenker Deutschland AG, and United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

The report evaluates these key participants in the global rail logistics industry. These participants have executed a slew of major business plans such as the extension of the consumer base, technology innovation, strategic partnerships, and collaborations for enhancing penetration of new technologies in the global markets and establishing strong market growth globally. The market study report helps in monitoring the performance of each segment along with examining the effect of new technology launches on the overall market earnings.

