Fill Finish Manufacturing Market Size Worth USD 11.35 Billion by 2030 at 8.45% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Fill Finish Manufacturing Market Information by Product, Vials, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market size is projected to be worth USD 11.35 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.45% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030).

Fill Finish Manufacturing Market Scope:

In the pharmaceutical sector, fill and finish can be described as the process that involves the filling of vials with vaccines while finishing the packaging process of the medicine for distribution purposes. Various vaccine developers make use of third parties to fill and finish vaccines. Fill-finish processing happens after the formation of the active agent by fermentation or cell culture, downstream purification and upstream bioprocessing.

There has been an incredible surge in the biopharmaceutical industry, a factor that will encourage substantial growth of the fill-finish market. Also, prefilled syringes’ rising use for parenteral dosage forms will translate into a market growth boost in the following years.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size USD 11.35 Billion CAGR 8.45% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Fill-finish manufacturing techniques are evolving at a rapid pace Expansion of biopharmaceutical industries in developing countries

Fill Finish Manufacturing Market Competitive Analysis:

The prominent companies in the fill finish manufacturing industry are

Cytiva (US)

Moderna Inc. (US)

FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan)

Optima packaging group GmbH (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Curia (US)

Baxter (US)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US)

Aenova Group (Germany)

Fill Finish Manufacturing Market Dynamics



Market Drivers

Technological innovations in aseptic fill-finish operations involve the deployment of restricted-access barrier systems (RABS) ad isolators, which leads to a robust sterile manufacturing environment. This thriving environment allows human operators to be separated from the fill-finish process. Various companies in the fill finish manufacturing market are focused on developing barrier isolation systems that are integrated with fill-finish machines and can effectively carry out all the stages of fill-finish processes. If there are no barrier isolation systems, the use of standalone equipment in fill-finish operations can be both expensive and time-consuming, thereby augmenting the complexity of the whole process while also increasing the proneness to contamination.

Many biopharmaceutical, contract manufacturing and pharmaceutical organizations are using single-use fill-finish systems, mostly for biologics. As an example, PreVAS is the first-ever completely pre-assembled, pre-sterilized and pre-validated single-use filling system for syringe, vial, ampoule and cartridge filling. This is primarily because these prevent the need to sterilize, which can be quite expensive as well as time-consuming. There are economic benefits related to single-use systems as well, including the clean-down and set-up time that gets considerably reduced, which in turn brings down labor costs.

Biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies are spending massively to discover a cure for diseases like HIV, hereditary disorders and cancer. An article by SAGE Journals published in January 2020 reveals that biopharmaceuticals are now a worldwide high-tech industry, seeing unprecedented growth prospects owing to developments in modern technologies. This can be extremely favorable for the fill finish manufacturing industry in the long run.

Market Restraints

Isolators and RABS come with advanced functionalities and features, offering an enclosed environment that helps bring down the chances of contamination. These equipment are high priced in comparison with standalone systems.

In small-scale companies, this high price severely brings down demand and accessibility. The use of RABS and isolators is extremely low in comparison with standalone systems in developing or underdeveloped countries. Standalone systems find extensive use in small pharmaceutical as well as biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutes, and R&D laboratories.

COVID-19 Analysis

The global chemicals industry has been seeing a major decline following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has affected some of the major businesses across the globe, particularly in regions such as Europe and North America.

The fill finish manufacturing market is bearing the brunt of the pandemic, in line with the economic crash. To prevent the virus from spreading further, companies are shutting down operations and production facilities while the government has restricted many of the manufacturing production activities.

However, the demand for COVID-19 vaccines, antiviral drugs, various pharmaceutical products, and antibody therapy has risen considerably. The pandemic had a huge impact on countries like the U.S., India, Brazil, and various European nations, which elevated the need for biopharmaceutical products and, therefore, the drug production as well.

Fill Finish Manufacturing Market Segment Overview

By Product

The different products covered in the report are instruments and consumables.

The consumable types are cartridges, vials, prefilled syringes, and others such as bottles, IV bags and ampoules. The instruments are either system type or machine type.

By End-User

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organizations, and others are the top end-users in the worldwide market.

The contract manufacturing organizations segment can project the highest growth in the years ahead on account of the rising number of new players within the biologics manufacturing industry. The surge in outsourcing of various fill-finish manufacturing processes among small-sized biopharmaceutical companies will also push the segment’s expansion rate.

Fill Finish Manufacturing Market Regional Analysis

North America, headed by the US, and Canada, is the strongest market for fill finish manufacturing owing to the impressive growth of the biopharmaceutical sector in the region. Moreover, the COVID-19 outbreak offered numerous attractive opportunities for biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies to bolster their R&D for effective vaccines.

The Asia Pacific market will be attaining the highest CAGR in the following years, with India, Japan and China as the top contributors to the growth. High production rates of active pharmaceutical ingredients in rapidly developing countries like China and India, the leading exporters to global companies, will have a positive impact on the market.

