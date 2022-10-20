Derivative Path Appoints FinTech Veteran Stephen Johnson as Head of Sales as Company Continues to Expand

/EIN News/ -- WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Derivative Path, a leading provider of capital markets technology and derivatives services, continues to build its team by adding industry veteran Stephen Johnson as its new Head of Sales. In this newly created role, Johnson will lead the Derivative Path sales team and focus on maximizing sales performance. He will report directly to Co-Founder & CEO Pradeep Bhatia.



Johnson joins Derivative Path with more than 20 years of experience selling technology and tech-enabled services to banks, private equity firms, asset managers, insurance companies, and hedge funds. His most recent position was the Global Head of Loan Solutions at IHS Markit, now part of S&P Global. Stephen brings extensive experience across general management, P&L, sales and account strategy, go-to-market planning, product development, operations, and long sales cycle management.

“We’re thrilled to have Stephen join the leadership team here at Derivative Path. His experience scaling sales teams at IHS Markit and its predecessors will be instrumental as we look to execute on our ambitious growth plans,” said Zack Nagelberg, Chief Growth Officer at Derivative Path.

“I am very excited to be joining the executive team at Derivative Path in the capacity of Head of Sales. DPI’s cutting-edge technology is democratizing the hedging space, giving banks, credit unions, financial sponsors, corporates, and commercial end-users access to an easily set up, highly scalable, purpose-built solution with a modern and intuitive user experience. It is exciting to be a part of such a strong team and to be able to leverage my years of experience in fintech to help take Derivative Path to the next level.”

Derivative Path has experienced remarkable growth in 2022 and has expanded its product offering in several areas. In early July, the Company announced a strategic collaboration with Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking to launch a cloud-based, digital solution that provides financial institutions with greater efficiency for spot FX and international payments transactions.

About Derivative Path

Derivative Path is an award-winning and industry-leading provider of capital markets technology and derivatives execution services. The Company has developed a technology-led solution to assist financial institutions, buy-side, and commercial end-users in executing and managing their international payments, foreign exchange, over-the-counter commodity and interest rate derivative transactions. Founded by derivatives industry veterans, Derivative Path is on a mission to democratize access to capital markets products and technologies for all market participants. Learn more by visiting our website and following us on LinkedIn and Twitter .